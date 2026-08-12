It’s always a bummer when you run into that digital wall that pops up once you’ve exhausted your usage limit with a particular chatbot.

That unfortunate occurrence becomes even worse when you’re forced to wait out a mandatory time limit before your AI usage window opens again. Existing AI models such as Claude, Command Code and Figma AI give users the option to purchase additional credits that bypass the required reset wait time and continue using their services. These “pay to keep going” and “pay to get past the usage limit” structures may not be ideal for AI users who do extensive work with their models, but it’s simply the way it is.

Based on what a ChatGPT user posted in the chatbot’s official Reddit forum, it looks like OpenAI is taking a wholly different approach to its rivals’ aforementioned “pay for more AI consumption” plans.

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Here’s what the AI giant is quietly working on and what it could mean for your continued ChatGPT usage.

Pay to get rid of the waiting process and get back to prompting

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A user named “ThenLayer5977” took to ChatGPT’s official Reddit forum to highlight a screenshot of what may be OpenAI’s “pay to reset” model. The user’s visual evidence highlights a “Pay $8 to reset” option, which popped up after they realized their weekly usage quota had been maxed out.

From the looks of it, OpenAI is experimenting with this feature for paying users and may make it widely available at some point. The cycle of hitting your ChatGPT usage quota, paying a fixed fee to restore it and instantly getting back to working under whatever plan you’re subscribed to may just become the norm. Instead of simply upgrading to a more costly subscription model with expanded usage limits, this “pay to reset” feature may prove to be a more approachable option for those who just want to stick with their current (and likely cheaper) ChatGPT model plan.

Other AI tools employ a different approach to extending their users' model usage. Cursor gives its users “pay-to-continue” once they’ve hit their monthly usage limit. GitHub Copilot, Replit and an assortment of API platforms (such as OpenAI API) rely on comparable plans. As for Gemini, Google has introduced the option to purchase additional credits to continue working on a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription once they’ve hit either plan’s usage limits.

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ChatGPT’s plan looks to be a more aggressive option, on par with the way mobile games require users to pay a few bucks to reset the timer on an energy/stamina system once they’ve exhausted either meter. It may not be the ideal way to go, but for those who want to stay with the cheaper ChatGPT subscription plan, that $8 fee may become their go-to option when it’s time to reset their usage quota.

Final thoughts

I’ve had my fair share of moments where a free-to-play game on consoles or a mobile game has stuck its digital hand out and asked me to pay them to reset my playtime quota to get back to what I was doing beforehand. After seeing OpenAI’s “pay-to-reset” option, I can’t help but see the striking similarities between both of those money-hungry initiatives. Every time I hit my ChatGPT usage limit, I sit back, do something else entirely and wait it out until I can hop back on to start prompting again.

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