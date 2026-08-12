Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth binge-watching this week (August 12-18)

As is to be expected, time is flying by in August, but for me, that only means we’re getting closer to the fall season. That means plenty of opportunities to sit inside on cold evenings with a warm drink and binge-watch a show. While I’m not exactly wishing summer away, the next few months are essentially perfect for those who prefer to stay indoors and watch something new.

If you’re looking for an excuse to swap the summer heat for cozy nights at home, Prime Video’s top 10 list is packed with plenty of options to keep you entertained. This includes a new mystery drama in the No. 1 spot, a new season of Alan Ritchson's popular action-thriller, and a sports comedy-drama currently airing its fourth season on Apple TV. So, if you’re searching for your next binge-worthy series, these three Prime Video picks deserve a spot at the top of your watchlist right now.

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Sterling Point’

Sterling Point - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s newest No. 1 show is “Sterling Point,” a young adult coming-of-age drama with plenty of romance, comedy and mystery. The show is based on Megan Park’s book series rather than being an entirely original TV concept, but that’s a good thing for Prime Video, considering the streamer has a strong track record with young adult adaptations. “Sterling Point” has also earned a strong 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, further cementing its success with critics.

Seventeen-year-old Annie Jacobson’s (Ella Rubin) summer takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that she and her twin brother, Connor (Keen Ruffalo), have inherited a remote island in Canada from their estranged grandfather. Curious about the family member she was never allowed to meet, Annie travels to the island to investigate the inheritance. There, she meets a group of local teenagers and discovers that she has a connection to Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle), a girl who may be more closely linked to her family than she first realizes.

Watch "Sterling Point" on Prime Video now

‘Reacher’

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Reacher” is back with another season, and this time around, it feels darker than before. Based on Lee Child’s novel “Gone Tomorrow,” the eight-episode series follows Reacher as he makes his way through Manhattan and attempts to unravel a conspiracy before it catches up with him. Malcolm McMillan, our streaming editor, said in his review that “Reacher season 4 brings Alan Ritchson back to Prime Video better than ever for a thrilling three-episode premiere.” Plus, he gave it 4 out of 5 stars, which is a strong indicator that it’s worth watching.

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Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) finds himself in New York City after a chance encounter with a troubled woman on a subway takes a deadly turn. Her sudden death leaves Reacher with questions that lead him into a much larger investigation. As he digs deeper, he uncovers connections between powerful political figures and government operations stretching back years. Reacher must work alongside new allies while being pursued by dangerous opponents determined to stop him from uncovering the truth.

Watch "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video now

‘Ted Lasso’

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Trailer (Together) | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Most people know that Apple TV is available as an add-on through Prime Video. But it might be easy to miss the fact that Apple also makes individual shows available through Prime’s standard membership, meaning you don’t need an Apple TV subscription. One such example is “Ted Lasso,” the sports comedy-drama currently airing its fourth season. But if you’ve heard of the series and want to test it out without committing to another streaming service, you can watch the first season on Prime Video right now. And clearly, others are doing the same, now that it’s sitting in the top 10.

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is an American football coach who is unexpectedly hired to manage AFC Richmond, a fictional English soccer team, despite having no experience with the sport. After arriving in England, Ted begins working with the players, assistant coach Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), veteran player Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and the club’s owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). As the team prepares for its matches, Ted’s unconventional coaching methods gradually change the way the club operates.

Watch "Ted Lasso" season 1 on Prime Video and seasons 2-4 on Apple TV

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Sterling Point" (2026)

2. "Ride or Die" (2026)

3. "Off Campus" (2026)

4. "Lioness" (2023)

5. Elle" (2026)

6. "Reacher" (2022)

7. "Batman: Caped Crusader" (2024)

8. "Every Year After" (2026)

9. "The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls" (2026)

10. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

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