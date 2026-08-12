With how expensive streaming's getting, I'm making the most out of the best free streaming services to fill my watchlist these days. Pluto TV added a whopping 245 movies in August, including 14 movies from the Academy Award-winning indie film studio A24. A24's become synonymous with a certain type of arthouse flick: emotional, provocative, and undeniably memorable. The kind of weird movies I force my friends to watch, only to gloat when they end up loving them.

Not every A24 movie is created equal, however. I can only stand behind some of their movies with my full chest. With that in mind, I've separated the wheat from the chaff and rounded up the best A24 movies new to Pluto TV that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

There's no need to waste your evening sifting through Pluto TV's entire August lineup (which you can also find below) to figure out what to watch next. I've already done all the heavy lifting for you. Keep in mind that while Pluto TV is free, you'll need to create an account to watch anything. You'll also have to sit through some ads as well, which is par for the course for the price of free.

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Alyse Stanley Weekend editor Alyse has been covering the latest in streaming news since 2023. Every week, she calls out the best new movies you can stream now without paying a dime.

'Lady Bird' (2017)

Lady Bird | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A bittersweet coming-of-age tale

Before Greta Gerwig brought "Barbie" to the big screen and has us all singing along to "I'm Just Ken," her solo directorial debut "Lady Bird" made her a household name. Every English major I know is obsessed with this movie. Saoirse Ronan stars as the titular Lady Bird, a young rebel without a cause about to graduate from a Catholic high school.

Like any teenage daughter worth her salt, she's constantly butting heads with her mom (Laurie Metcalf), but the two are more alike then either would care to admit. "Lady Bird" can be a tough watch if (like me) you come into it with your own family baggage, but if anything I think that made me enjoy the movie more. Every time I watch it, I find a little more empathy for Lady Bird and her mother, and a little more of myself in them both too.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Watch "Lady Bird" on Pluto TV now

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'Problemista' (2023)

Problemista | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: Watching an artist's delusion play out in real time (also Tilda Swinton's there)

This surrealist comedy isn't for everyone, but if your sense of humor is broken after years of being chronically online, I promise you're in for a treat. Breakout "SNL" writer Julio Torres directs and stars as Alejandro, an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador living in New York City with dreams of one day working at Hasbro.

His ideas are a tough sell: Cabbage Patch Kids with smartphones to suggest they have better places to be than stuck playing tea party; Barbie dolls with their fingers crossed to add an air of "tension;" a Slinky that doesn't work on its own, presumably to encourage kids to embrace the journey over the destination. But with time on his work visa running out, an assistant gig for an art-world outcast (Tilda Swinton) becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Watch "Problemista" on Pluto TV now

'Janet Planet' (2024)

Janet Planet | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A tender drama that rips your heart out /pos

'Another mother-daughter coming of age tale?' I can practically hear you say. But hear me out. I first watched "Janet Planet" on a plane after hearing all the buzz about Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker's directorial debut a few years back. And y'all, I was not prepared. Haunting is the only word I can think to describe this movie. It trusts its audience, luxuriates in winding, meditative scenes, and when the emotional beats hit, they hit like a freight train.

Set in rural Massachusetts in the summer of 1991, it follows 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler) and her single mother Janet (Julianne Nicholson), a free spirit who jumps from one bad fling to the next. More than once, I wanted to reach through the screen and shake some sense into her. I can't say enough good things about Ziegler's devastating sincerity as Lacy too, a performance that I suspect will resonate with any grown-up weird kid.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Watch "Janet Planet" on Pluto TV now

'Green Room' (2016)

Green Room | Official Red Band Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A punk-rock nail-biter with Patrick Stewart as a chilling villain

Let's take a break from the slow burns: What about a movie to get the heart pumping? "Green Room" is one of the most gripping dark thrillers I've ever seen, a genuinely visceral experience anchored by a star cast. At the center is a struggling punk band led by bassist Pat (Anton Yelchin), guitarist Sam (Alia Shawkat), drummer Reece (Joe Cole), and lead singer Tiger (Callum Turner). Strapped for cash, they take a last-minute gig at a remote bar in the Pacific Northwest, only to learn it’s a stronghold for neo-Nazis.

After curtain call, they walk in on a murder in the venue's green room — and the bar's terrifying owner Darcy (Patrick Stewart) isn't one to leave loose ends. Trapped in the green room with the victim’s friend Amber (Imogen Poots), the bandmembers must fight for their lives against Darcy’s bloodthirsty gang.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch "Green Room" on Pluto TV now

'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' (2022)

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: Who doesn't love a lil guy?

Ok, including this one feels a bit like cheating since I wrote about "Marcel the Shell With Shoes" last week as one of several heartwarming movies added to Tubi. But since Pluto TV added it too, I have another excuse to plug one of my favorite movies of all time. Based on a series of darling viral YouTube shorts from the early 2010s, "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" is a mockumentary that follows the adventures of Marcel: a one-inch-tall, talking seashell in sneakers (voiced by Jenny Slate).

Director Dean Fleischer Camp, who also led the new "Lilo & Stitch" live-action remake, takes us into his bite-size world through slice-of-life videos after moving into an Airbnb that Marcel and his grandmother, Nana Connie (Isabella Rossellini), call home. The trailer starts with Marcel's perfect explanation of a documentary: "Oh it's like a movie but nobody has any lines and nobody even knows what is is while they're making it?"

As a side note, in the decade since the first Marcel shorts went viral, Slate and Fleischer Camp have gotten married and divorced, a fact you don't need to know to follow along but I think it adds an extra layer of tenderness to an already moving script.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Watch "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" on Pluto TV now

Everything new on Pluto TV in August 2026

TV

“Awkward” Seasons 1-5

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Seasons 1-4

“Faking It” Seasons 1-3

“iZombie” Seasons 1-5

“Jane the Virgin” Seasons 1-5

“Reign” Seasons 1-4

Movies: Action/Thriller

“Angel Heart”

“The Art Of The Steal”

“Blood Ties” (2012)

“Captive” (2015)

“The Call” (2013)

“Charlie’s Angels” (2000)

“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”

“The Devil’s Own” (1997)

“Django Unchained”

“Drive” (2011)

“The Fan” (1996)

“The Fugitive”

“The General’s Daughter”

“G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“Guns Akimbo”

“Hamburger Hill”

“Heat” (1995)

“I Spy”

“I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead”

“Jade”

“Jennifer Eight”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life”

“The Mask Of Zorro”

“The Legend Of Zorro”

“Machine Gun Preacher”

“Once Upon A Time In Mexico”

“Paycheck”

“The Presidio”

“Red Eye”

“Revenge Of The Green Dragons”

“Rules Of Engagement”

“Sabotage”

“Set It Off”

“Shaolin Soccer”

“Single White Female”

“Snake Eyes”

“Supercop”

“Taxi Driver”

“Texas Rangers”

“Triple 9”

“U-Turn (1997)

“Utopia”

“Villain”

“We Were Soldiers”

Movies: Comedy

“30 Minutes Or Less”

“48 Hrs.”

“Another 48 Hrs.”

“Action Point”

“Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging”

“ATL”

“Bad Teacher”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Beverly Hills Cop II”

“Beverly Hills Cop III”

“Big Top Pee-Wee”

“Black Dynamite”

“Blankman”

“Blue In The Face”

“Brassed Off”

“Breaking News In Yuba County”

“Chasing Amy”

“Chef”

“Curdled”

“Dance Flick”

“Dead Man On Campus”

“Down To You”

“Eagle Vs Shark”

“The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain”

“Envy”

“Four Rooms”

“Get Over It”

“The Honeymooners”

“The Hustle” (2019)

“In & Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Leap Of Faith”

“Little Nicky”

“The Longest Yard” (2005)

“Mad Money”

“The Man Who Knew Too Little”

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”

“Medusa Deluxe”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“Mo’ Money”

“My Blue Heaven”

“Necessary Roughness”

“Norbit”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Old School”

“The Original Kings Of Comedy”

“The Queens Of Comedy”

“The Out-of-Towners” (1999)

“Outside Providence”

“The Pallbearer”

“Planes, Trains And Automobiles”

“Pootie Tang”

“Problemista”

“Red Rocket”

“Roll Bounce”

“Senseless”

“She’s Out Of My League”

“Smart People”

“Smoke”

“Strange Wilderness”

“Stripes”

“Stuart Saves His Family”

“Sydney White”

“Ted”

“Ted 2”

“Top Secret!”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“Underclassman”

“We’re No Angels” (1989)

“The Whole Nine Yards”

“Year One”

Movies: Drama/Romance

“8 Mile”

“About Adam”

“A Different Man”

“All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt”

“American Fiction”

“Amistad”

“Bleed For This”

“Blue Chips”

“Bounce”

“Boys And Girls”

“Earth Mama”

“Emma”

“Everything, Everything”

“Fat Man And Little Boy”

“Fighting With My Family”

“Flag Day”

“Footloose” (2011)

“Freedom Writers”

“Ghost”

“Guinevere”

“Hard Eight”

“Heartlands” (2002)

“Honey”

“Intersection”

“Janet Planet”

“John Henry”

“A League Of Their Own”

“Like Crazy”

“Macbeth” (2015)

“The Natural”

“Needle In A Timestack”

“Not Fade Away”

“Pretty In Pink”

“Pride” (2007)

“Ride Like A Girl”

“Roxanne”

“Runaway Bride” (1999)

“Selena”

“Shall We Dance?” (2004)

“She’s So Lovely”

“Slow West”

“Stars At Noon”

“Tuesday”

“Things We Lost In The Fire”

“The Truman Show”

“Up In The Air”

“Varsity Blues”

“World Trade Center”

Movies: Horror/Sci-Fi

“Approaching The Unknown”

“The Astronaut’s Wife”

“The Blob” (1988)

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Cursed”

“Deepstar Six”

“District 9”

“Event Horizon”

“Fright Night” (1985)

“Green Room”

“Hellboy” (2004)

“Hellraiser: Deader”

“Hellraiser: Hellseeker”

“Hellraiser: Hellworld”

“The Loved Ones”

“Mars Attacks!”

“Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”

“Max Steel”

“Mimic”

“Mimic 2”

“Mimic 3: Sentinel”

“My Bloody Valentine” (1981)

“Paranormal Activity”

“Paranormal Activity 2”

“Paranormal Activity 3”

“Paranormal Activity 4”

“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension”

“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”

“The Phantom of the Opera” (2004)

“Phantoms”

“Spell”

“Stardust”

“The Time Machine” (2002)

“Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000”

“Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension”

“Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy”

“The Woman In Black” (2012)

Movies: Classics

“1900”

“All The President’s Men”

“Bang The Drum Slowly”

“The Bellboy”

“Big Jake” (1971)

“The Caddy”

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

“The Dark Command”

“Days Of Heaven”

“Donovan’s Reef”

“Downhill Racer”

“Easy Come, Easy Go” (1967)

“The Errand Boy”

“Fear Strikes Out”

“The Fighting Kentuckian”

“Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell”

“Girls! Girls! Girls!”

“Goin’ South”

“The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”

“The Great Gatsby” (1974)

“Hit!”

“Hondo”

“Houseboat”

“The Ladies Man” (1961)

“The Last Tycoon”

“The Magnificent Seven” (1960)

“The Molly Maguires”

“The Patsy”

“Rio Grande”

“Scared Stiff” (1953)

“The Stooge”

“Three Days Of The Condor”

“War Of The Wildcats”

“The Warriors”

Movies: Kids/Family

“The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D”

“Charlotte’s Web” (2006)

“Clockstoppers”

“Hotel For Dogs”

“Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown”

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”

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