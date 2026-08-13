iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold? Sudden questions emerge over foldable iPhone

Now that we’re getting closer to the Apple September event and the launch of Apple’s first foldable iPhone there’s a sudden debate over what Apple may call the device.

For several months, the Apple rumorsphere had settled on the iPhone Fold moniker, but since this spring the name iPhone Ultra started to gain a lot more traction. Now Creative Strategies analyst Max Weinbach has thrown cold water on the “Ultra” name.

The 'Ultra' debate

Max Weinbach wrote on X that “I still don’t believe the foldable iPhone will be called the iPhone Ultra. It makes no sense to me given the other Ultra branding Apple has. It does not seem Ultra.”

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Weinbach continued, saying that the foldable iPhone would “be lesser than but unique compared to the Pro” and that it “is not an Apple Ultra-product.”

I still don’t believe the foldable iPhone will be called the iPhone UltraIt makes no sense to me given the other Ultra branding Apple has. It does not seem Ultra. It’s lesser than but unique compared to the Pro, that is not an Apple Ultra-product. https://t.co/gxRAZqQ8hWAugust 10, 2026

Carolina Milanesi, another analyst with Creative Strategies, chimed in on X. She wrote that "to some extent this is like the Neo a new category and the name Ultra would be a poor descriptor of what you are buying. Apple might not want to call the iPhone Fold or the iFold but that is what it is really."

Everyone calls it the Ultra internally. We’ll see what happens.August 11, 2026

However, Mark Gurman, who has been covering rumors around the foldable iPhone for years for Bloomberg, wrote back on X that “Everyone calls it the Ultra internally. We’ll see what happens.”

iPhone Fold trade-offs

(Image credit: FPT)

Based on the reporting up until now, the iPhone Ultra/Fold will be missing some features compared to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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For example, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature just dual rear cameras. So you wouldn’t get a telephoto zoom. This may be due to the shorter and squatter design versus iPhone Pros

It’s also worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has just two rear cameras and doesn’t feature a telephoto zoom either. Yet that hasn’t stopped the device from being the most popular pre-order model by far in Samsung’s lineup.

In addition, the iPhone Fold is tipped to feature Touch ID for unlocking the device, while the iPhone 18 Pros should continue to offer Face ID.

Other iPhone Ultra trade-offs based on the leaks could include the lack of an Action button, a smaller battery versus the iPhone 18 Pros and the possible omission of MagSafe magnets in order to achieve a thin design.

Why this could be a true iPhone Ultra

(Image credit: Bob Obba / YouTube)

Despite lacking some features versus the iPhone 18 Pro series that could undermine an iPhone Ultra Name, the foldable iPhone could live up to that name in other ways.

For starters, the iPhone Ultra is tipped to have the largest iPhone screen ever at 7.8 inches when open. Compare that to the 6.9 inches for the rumored iPhone 18 Pro Max.

This larger display would be like having an iPad mini in your pocket. And this would include both split-screen multitasking and the ability to run apps with dual-pane layouts. Yes, the iPhone Ultra is expected to borrow app layout elements from iPadOS while still running iOS 27.

The iPhone Ultra’s main display is also expected to be crease-free or very close to it, thanks in part to Apple’s rumored liquid metal hinge and other innovations. Though I’ll be curious to see how it stacks up to the Flex Titanium display on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series.

When closed, the iPhone Ultra would give you a compact design with a 5.5-inch cover display, but it would be wide enough for comfy typing and running all your favorite apps.

What about the iPhone Ultra price?

(Image credit: FPT)

The iPhone Ultra price rumors certainly sound ‘Ultra’ to me, with some expected Apple to charge as much as $2,500 for the device. The low-end estimate is $2,000.

By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is $1,899 and the Fold 8 Ultra $2,099.

And it’s worth keeping in mind that Apple is expected to hike the price on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max due to the ongoing component shortage.

Bottom line

(Image credit: Bluesky / Sonny Dickson)

Right now I’m betting that the iPhone Ultra name will stick for Apple. Yes, you’re giving up some features compared to the Pro iPhones, but I think incoming Apple CEO John Ternus can justify the “Ultra” based on the unique experience it’s trying to deliver.

The big question for me is what Apple might wind up calling the iPhone 20 next year for what will be the 20th anniversary iPhone. That device is expected to feature a radical new all-glass design with close to zero bezels.

So Apple needs to decide if that device will be Ultra or if it’s the foldable. Or just go with a completely different name for the iPhone 20. We'll find out if the iPhone Ultra name is right likely on Sept. 9, and we'll be there at the Apple event to bring you all the news and our hands-on impressions.

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