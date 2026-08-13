I’ve discovered the best way to keep your houseplants alive while you’re away — and it’s from IKEA

Heading on vacation should mean excitement, not worrying if your houseplants will survive while you’re away. But for plant lovers, the dread of coming home to a drooping peace lily or spider plant can often overshadow the joy of getting away.

IKEA has come to the rescue with an ingenious planter that keeps your houseplants hydrated, even in the heat of summer. What’s more, the self-watering planters start from as little as $5, making them an affordable option.

Your holiday house sitter

(Image credit: IKEA)

Although you can follow tips to keep your houseplants alive while you’re on vacation, these self-watering planters are an excellent idea and will ensure your precious plants are cared for while you are away. Think of them as your plant house sitter.

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The pots are easy to use. You can plant directly into the plant pot or within an inner pot. And watering is easy. Pour the water into the opening on the side and watch out for the maximum indicator level, to ensure you don’t overfill the pot. You can then easily track the water level through the frosted semi-transparent saucer.

(Image credit: IKEA)

So how does IKEA’s self-watering planter work? There’s a wick at the bottom that soaks up the water, keeping the soil or inner pot moist. It works like a drip watering system, slowly sending water to the plant’s roots without drenching them in one go. If you plant using an inner pot, IKEA recommends placing a layer of clay pebbles underneath the wick to ensure the soil and water are in contact.

IKEA VÅRDTRÄD Self-watering plant pot: $5 at IKEA This small self-watering planter, in anthracite has a transparent base and is suitable for small indoor and outdoor plants. It measures 4 ¾ inches high, with an internal inner pot diameter of 3 ½ inches at the top.

I think the self-watering planters are an excellent idea, whether you are away on holiday or not. They really come into their own during the hotter months, especially if you are forgetful, as your houseplants will need watering more frequently.

What’s more, these IKEA VÅRDTRÄD self-watering plant pots are available in six sizes, ranging from the smallest pot with a diameter of 3 ½-inches for $5, to the largest measuring 12 ½-inches for $39.

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