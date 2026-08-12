'Reacher' season 4 brings Alan Ritchson back to Prime Video better than ever for a thrilling three-episode premiere

"Reacher" season 4 just kicked off with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video. If you were worried the show has lost a step, don't be. It's the same "Reacher" as before, and that's a good thing.

Like a lot of great shows, and more than a few crime/spy thriller shows, "Reacher" suffers from a Catch-22. You get drawn into the show by a specific character, or group of characters, or the way it's paced, etc. It's like your favorite food: you don't want to deviate from the recipe. But if you don't put a new spin on the recipe, or branch out a bit, you might find that your once favorite food has suddenly turned stale.

Tom's Guide Verdict: "Reacher" season 4 premiere Rating: 4/5 stars

Verdict: "Reacher" promises a very specific archetype for its titular character. Strong, mostly silent. But when he speaks, he's clever and witty. That's usually enough to get him into bed with one woman per season. By the end of the three-episode season 4 premiere, the Prime Video crime thriller series delivers on all fronts. And that's largely thanks to the perfectly cast Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher.

"Reacher" promises a very specific archetype for its titular character. Strong, mostly silent. But when he speaks, he's clever and witty. That's usually enough to get him into bed with one woman per season. By the end of the three-episode season 4 premiere, the Prime Video crime thriller series delivers on all fronts. And that's largely thanks to the perfectly cast Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher. Premiere date/time: Episodes 1-3 streaming now

Episodes 1-3 streaming now Where to watch: Stream "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video

"Reacher" certainly runs that risk, in no small part because the books the show is based on also follow a specific recipe. Given the popularity of both those books and the Prime Video adaptation, showrunner Nick Santora would be forgiven if he decided to simply stick to the script.

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Unsurprisingly, that's what season 4 does. At least through three episodes. Yes, tonally, this show is a bit darker. Those who are sensitive to scenes portraying suicide might want to sit it out. But it ultimately holds to the recipe that made this show the ultimate "dadcore" thriller series. Get a big, strong, silent type. Make him clever and a bit funny when he talks. Let him get the girl without much trouble. Let him beat up bad guys along the way.

Luckily for Santora, Paramount (who co-produces) and Prime Video, the formula is still fresh. At least, it is for now. And that's almost entirely down to the performance of Alan Ritchson, who plays the titular former military police major with a thirst for justice.

Alan Ritchson is perfectly cast and it pays off big in season 4

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Watching these three episodes, I couldn't get over how perfect Ritchson is for this role. It immediately made me think of the perfect pairing of Gary Oldman and Jackson Lamb in "Slow Horses," and I think it's time to declare Ritchson as Reacher an equally brilliant piece of casting.

For what it's worth, this season does have a plot. And it is a genuinely interesting one at that. The show starts with Reacher witnessing a woman, Anna (Karen Kwong-Chip), kill herself on a Philadelphia subway car. From then on, he's hounded by police, federal agents and the CIA, amongst others, as they all think he was given something by the woman before she died.

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Aiding Reaher in the quest to discover what's really going on are the Philadelphia cop who arrived at the scene (Tamara Green), the woman's brother, Jacob (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette) and Russell (Kevin Weisman), a journalist who's been building an exposé on CIA black sites in the U.S. There's also Lila (Agnez Mo), a journalist from Indonesia trying to uncover some shady American activities of her own ... when she's not in a sudden fling with Reacher.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

While that plot has kept me engaged and often on the edge of my seat, there's no denying that "Reacher" is all about ... well, Reacher. I can pretend I'm excited to see Kevin Corrigan show up as a jaded Philly cop. I can convince myself I'm curious about the show's B-plot about Anna's missing son (Denis Wong). But ultimately, I'm just waiting for Jack Reacher to do Jack Reacher things.

Alan Ritchson is great at being Jack Reacher. Strong and silent? The man is built like a house. Clever and funny? At least once a scene. Gets the girl? By the end of the third episode, and with ease. And of course, he's constantly beating people up in well-executed action set pieces.

And that's okay, because Alan Ritchson is great at being Jack Reacher. Strong and silent? The man is built like a house. Clever and funny? At least once a scene. Gets the girl? By the end of the third episode, and with ease. And of course, he's constantly beating people up in well-executed action set pieces.

While that seems like an easy recipe to follow, Ritchson might be the only one who can put it all together. The more I watch, the more I'm convinced that only he is the right combination of smart, clever, self-confident but not cocky, and built like an NFL linebacker but doesn't look like a strongman competitor. Even action stars like Jason Statham and Keanu Reeves would be hard-pressed to tick all the boxes Ritchson does, even if I'd certainly argue they're the better stuntmen and martial artists on-screen.

Verdict: I already can't wait for episode 4

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you're someone who already watches "Reacher," you probably didn't need much convincing to stream season 4. Certainly, after reading all that praise, you've probably already queued it up on your television.

If you're not a "Reacher" fan yet, though, I definitely recommend checking it out. Unless you're truly allergic to action, this show has something for everyone. It also does a good job of featuring female protagonists alongside our titular hero ... even if some of them typically end up in bed with him at some point.

But, really, Ritchson's performance alone should be enough to keep you drawn in. I'm certainly already hooked and ready for episode 4 to come next week. Don't be afraid to start your "Reacher" fandom with this season, either. There's minor connective tissue between seasons, but they easily stand on their own as engaging television.

Stream the three-episode premiere of "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video now