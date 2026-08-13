Hulu is an excellent choice for building your next weekend movie marathon. The streaming service regularly adds both originals and classics to its library. Plus, because it's owned by Disney, it's the home for new releases from several Disney-owned studios. It even has deals with some other studios to get new releases before any other service, whether they're produced by Disney or not.

This weekend, I'm only picking movies that came out in the past 12 months. Some of these have never even been on a streaming service before, like "Busboys," the latest comedy from David Spade. "The Wizard of the Kremlin" is also getting its streaming debut this weekend, and stars Paul Dano as an influential government official in the early days of the Vladimir Putin administration. Finally, I've saved the best for last (at least, according to the critics). "Violent Ends" is a seriously gritty thriller, and you won't want to miss it now that it's on Hulu.

So, here are the three new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in August 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year, and has already seen over 35 new releases this year.

'Busboys' (2026)

Busboys | Official Trailer | Theo Von & David Spade - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy

What's it about? Markie and "Steef" are not the smartest. In fact, they're idiots. So they decide to become busboys at a restaurant, thinking one day they'll become waiters, which will solve all their problems. Which, anyone who has ever worked in food service will tell you, is something only an idiot would think.

Why you should watch it: I'm not sure "Busboys" is any good. The trailer didn't exactly sell me. But it has some actors I like, including Chris Elliott, Bobby Lee and Jay Pharoah. Audiences seem to like it well enough, as well. It's currently rated 65% by them on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch "Busboys" on Hulu starting August 14

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'The Wizard of the Kremlin' (2026)

The Wizard of the Kremlin | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Political satire

What's it about? "The Wizard of the Kremlin" centers around Vadim Baranov (Paul Dano), a fictional character based on the very real Vladislav Surkov. He starts as a young artist in 1990s Russia but then transforms into an influential government official and spin doctor in the early days of Vladimir Putin's (Jude Law) government.

Why you need to watch it: Critics and audiences are equally tepid in their responses to this movie. But with a cast that includes Dano, Law, Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge and Jeffrey Wright, I'm willing to give it a shot. There's so much talent on the call sheet that I'm hopeful to at least not have a bad time, even if I'm not blown away.

Watch "The Wizard of the Kremlin" on Hulu starting August 14

'Violent Ends' (2025)

Violent Ends | Official Trailer | HD | Independent Film Company - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Gothic crime thriller

What's it about? "Violent Ends" stars Billy Magnussen as Lucas. Unlike the rest of his criminal family, Lucas tries to be an honest man. But an armed robbery gone wrong draws him into the family business, and that business is good ol' fashioned small-town violence.

Why you need to watch it: As someone from a small town that could easily be mistaken for the Northwestern Arkansas filming location of "Violent Ends," I'm a sucker for these types of crime thrillers. It's the same reason I love the show "Justified" so much. I know these types of people, so it's very easy to connect with. But it seems others have connected with the movie too. It's currently 68% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch "Violent Ends" on Hulu starting August 14

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