5 insane ‘Lanterns’ theories that could change everything about the new DC universe

If there’s one thing James Gunn and Peter Safran have made clear about the new DC Universe, it’s that they don’t want to simply repeat what came before. The pair are building a connected DCU where movies and TV shows can feed into one another, while still giving each project its own tone and identity. And with “Superman” kicking things off, we’re starting to get a better idea of what this new universe could look like.

One of the most interesting projects on the horizon is “Lanterns.” The HBO series follows veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and rookie John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they investigate a mysterious murder in Nebraska. On paper, it sounds more like a gritty detective thriller than a traditional superhero show, but that might be exactly why I’m so intrigued. The mystery is expected to connect to the wider DCU, meaning there could be much more going on beneath the surface.

And, naturally, fans have already started digging for clues. I’ve found five insane theories about “Lanterns” that could completely change how we see the new DCU (and some of them are wild).

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer (UK) Welcome to Theory Thursday, a new series where I dive into the wildest fan theories, connect the biggest clues, and share my predictions about what could be coming next in film and TV. Today, we’re exploring theories surrounding “Lanterns,” the new DCU series from James Gunn.

Top 5 theories

1. The Heartland murder that could introduce ‘The Centre’

(Image credit: John Johnson / HBO Max)

The first popular theory suggests that the Nebraska murder mystery in “Lanterns” could introduce The Centre, a powerful entity from the DC: The New Frontier comics. James Gunn has said that while the show is a grounded detective story, the mystery Jordan and Stewart uncover will connect to the wider DC Universe.

In the comics, The Centre is an ancient being hidden within Earth that sees humanity as a threat and can influence people’s minds. The theory suggests that the aliens being murdered in Nebraska could be connected to a cult under The Centre’s influence.

If true, this would mean Jordan and Stewart aren’t investigating a simple alien-related murder case. Instead, they could accidentally uncover an ancient threat that has been hiding on Earth for centuries. The theory could also explain how “Lanterns” connects to the wider DCU, potentially setting up a much bigger threat that eventually brings Earth’s superheroes together.

2. Hal Jordan could lose his mind and pass the mantle to John Stewart

(Image credit: John Johnson / HBO Max)

Fans have been speculating about Hal Jordan’s future because “Lanterns” pairs an older, tired Hal Jordan with a younger John Stewart. This has led to theories that Hal could suffer a major psychological breakdown or even die, leaving John to take over as Earth’s main Green Lantern.

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The show’s creators have said that generational change is an important theme, exploring when an experienced hero should step aside and let someone younger take over. This also fits Hal’s comic-book history, particularly Emerald Twilight, where trauma and fear eventually lead to him being corrupted by Parallax.

So basically, “Lanterns” could put its own spin on this storyline. After years of fighting across the galaxy, Hal may be exhausted and increasingly disillusioned with the Green Lantern Corps. As he and John investigate the Nebraska mystery, Hal could become vulnerable to fear and manipulation.

Whether Hal is corrupted by Parallax or sacrifices himself to save John, the result could be the same: John Stewart becomes Earth’s main Green Lantern and takes over the mantle from Hal.

3. William Macon could be Black Hand

(Image credit: John Johnson / HBO Max)

Garret Dillahunt’s character, William Macon, could secretly be an adaptation of William Hand, aka Black Hand, one of Green Lantern’s biggest villains.

Macon is described as a conspiracy-obsessed cowboy with a dark side, which has led to speculation that his character is hiding a connection to the comics. William Hand is obsessed with death and eventually becomes the villainous Black Hand, who plays a major role in the Blackest Night storyline.

The theory essentially implies that “Lanterns” could give Black Hand a more grounded origin. Macon might discover alien technology or strange remains in Nebraska, leading him down a darker path. This could actually allow “Lanterns” to quietly introduce Black Hand and set up a future Blackest Night storyline without making the show too cosmic too quickly.

4. The Manhunters could be behind the murders

(Image credit: John Johnson / HBO Max)

One interesting theory is that the Manhunters, the robotic police force created by the Guardians of the Universe before the Green Lantern Corps, could be responsible for the alien murders in Nebraska.

In the comics, the Manhunters were abandoned after they became too dangerous and massacred an entire sector. However, the theory says that some rogue Manhunters could have survived and secretly continued operating on Earth.

This could also explain Sinestro’s role in the show. As a former Green Lantern who knows the Guardians’ secrets, he could help Jordan and Stewart uncover a much bigger conspiracy. It’s possible “Lanterns” could reveal that the Guardians aren’t as trustworthy as they seem, forcing Hal and John to question who they should really be protecting: the Guardians or Earth.

5. The government is hiding Martian Manhunter

(Image credit: HBO Max)

This last theory is suggesting that J’onn J’onzz, aka Martian Manhunter, has been secretly held by the U.S. government for decades. He could’ve arrived on Earth years ago but was captured and locked away in a secret facility. The aliens being murdered in Nebraska could be part of a team that came to Earth looking for him or trying to rescue him.

While investigating the murders, John Stewart might discover strange clues pointing to the facility and eventually find J’onn being held there.

This would give the show a very different introduction to Martian Manhunter, presenting him as a prisoner in need of help rather than an established superhero. It could also give John a strong connection to J’onn, potentially setting them up as important members of the future Justice League.

How these theories could change the future of the DCU

(Image credit: John Johnson / HBO Max)

While “Lanterns” is being billed as a grounded murder mystery, the series is expected to connect to the wider DCU, with John Stewart already confirmed to return in “Man of Tomorrow.” If even one of these theories turns out to be true, the show could be much more important to the DCU than it first appears.

In fact, this franchise may be taking a slower approach to big crossovers. Instead of jumping straight into huge alien invasions, it could introduce bigger threats through smaller stories like this one. This would allow major storylines to build naturally across different movies and shows.

There could also be a bigger focus on legacy and passing the torch. If Hal Jordan’s story ends with John Stewart taking over, it would show that heroes can genuinely move on rather than staying in the same roles forever. And if the show really does mix crime drama, Western and cosmic horror, it could also set the tone for a DCU that isn’t afraid to experiment with different genres.

"Lanterns" drops on HBO Max on August 16.

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