Walmart Plus sale just knocked iPad Air to record low price of $399

The Walmart Plus Weekend sales event is now underway and Walmart is offering some epic deals on some of our favorite tech.

For instance, right now you can grab the iPad Air 4 (64GB) for just $399 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's previous-gen iPad Air. Remember, this deal is for Walmart Plus members only. (You must have a paying account to participate). This is one of the best iPad deals we've seen in a while, so hurry and snap one up while you can.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $399 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Despite being a generation old, the 2020 iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. It's now at its lowest price ever and cheaper than the $469 price low we saw from Amazon earlier in the year.

While it can't beat the new M1 chip in the iPad Air 5, the iPad Air 4 still performs extremely well. It has a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage capacity (or 256GB if you opt for a pricier option) and powerful A14 Bionic chip. This is impressive considering the tablet weighs just one pound.

The iPad Air 4 could even be an easy replacement for a laptop in your life. If you add the Apple Pencil and the Apple Magic Keyboard, the tablet becomes an amazing productivity device. You'll also get a stellar 10 hours of battery life, which is enough to get you through your day without needing to grab a charger.

While it's a shame this tablet doesn't have Face ID or a headphone jack, the lack of these features isn't a deal breaker. The inclusion of a USB-C port and an excellent webcam are more than enough to make up for these omissions.

