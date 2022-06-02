Walmart Plus Weekend sales start today — here are the best deals

The Walmart Plus Weekend sales event is just a few hours away. Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, Walmart Plus members will get exclusive access to deals on 4K TVs, portable air conditioners, and everything in between.

The event will kick off with a Walmart PS5 restock. This will be Walmart's first PS5 restock since April 19. Before you get too excited, it's worth noting that you must be a paying Walmart Plus member to get access to the restock and the deals. (If you're on a free trial, you'll need to bypass your trial for a paid Walmart Plus subscription). You can sign up for Walmart Plus via this Walmart link (opens in new tab). Membership costs $98 per year, although there's also a $12.95/month option.

Although the Walmart Plus Weekend sales event isn't being marketed as a Prime Day alternative, we can't help but notice the similarities. Like Amazon's Prime Day deals, Walmart Plus Weekend sales will be available for members only. However, unlike Prime Day, Walmart Plus Weekend will last for four days instead of just two. So what Walmart deals can you expect to see? Here are the best deals you can get now along with some early confirmed deals.

Walmart Plus: $12.95/month @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, Exxon, and Mobil fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option.

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Walmart Plus Weekend confirmed deals

Walmart has shared a list of confirmed deals you can expect to see during throughout the four-day event. They include:

Walmart Plus Weekend sales — early deals

Walmart's big sales event doesn't start till 3 p.m. ET. However, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Plus, you don't have to be a Walmart member to access these deals. Some of the best deals today include:

Smart TVs: deals from $118 @ Walmart

Walmart is discounting the price of all smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own onn brand. The Roku platform is our favorite streaming platform and the sale includes budget TVs as well as big-screen Roku TVs.

Ninja Nutri-Blender: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

This 600-watt blender can easily blend fruits, veggies, and ice into delicious drinks. You can blend straight into the 20 oz. Ninja To-Go cups, then simply snap on a Spout Lid to enjoy your smoothies and shakes on the go. Also included is a Ninja recipe guide to help you make the most of your blender.

Cooling fans/AC: deals from $30 @ Walmart

Summer is coming. That means now is the time to invest in a new fan or air conditioner. Fortunately, there are plenty of Walmart sales that are slashing the prices of both. After discount, fans start at just $30, whereas AC window units start at $154.

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum. It offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice. This is one of the cheapest robo vacuums we've seen.

2021 Apple iPad Mini (64GB): was $459 now $409 @ Walmart

If you're after the latest iPad Mini, you can save big at Walmart. This iPad may be small, but it's still got a lot, including the powerful A15 Bionic processor, a sharp, bright display, USB-C connectivity, 2nd Gen Apple pencil support, and a portable light design. It's $10 shy of its all-time price low and $90 less than what Apple charges.

Patio/outdoor savings: deals from $12 @ Walmart

If you need to revamp your outdoor patio, the Walmart Plus Weekend sales event has huge savings on all things outdoor related. From BBQ grills to outdoor lighting/umbrellas, after discount deals start as low as $12.

HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $225 now $98 @ Walmart

If you need a cheap laptop for at-home learning or everyday essential tasks, this HP Chromebook will fit the bill nicely. It's been discounted to just $98. It sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It's not the most powerful Chromebook we've seen, but it's ideal for kids or basic browsing.

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart Plus is a membership program designed for frequent Walmart shoppers. The subscription service, which is similar to Amazon Prime, offers subscribers in-store and online benefits, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. It costs $98 per year or $12.95/month.

The Walmart Plus Weekend sales event will begin on Thursday, June 2 at 3 p.m. ET. It will end at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 5. This is the first multi-day sales event we've ever seen from Walmart outside of Black Friday.

Walmart Plus Weekend vs. Prime Day

Given that this is Walmart's first major deals event for Plus members, it's too early to tell how it will stack up against Prime Day. However, it's worth noting that Prime Day is great for deals on Amazon devices. So if you're looking for a new Ring Doorbell, Echo speaker, or Fire TV Stick — you'll want to wait for Prime Day. Otherwise, it's likely that Walmart Plus Weekend will offer a better variety of deals.