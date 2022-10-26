This 50-inch 4K Fire TV just crashed to $249 in early Black Friday deal

Big discounts on TVs are always some of the most popular Black Friday deals. Right now, several retailers are engaged in a competition to offer the largest set at the lowest price — and Amazon’s just made a strong play for the crown with this Fire TV discount.

For a limited time, this 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV is on sale for $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $150 off its regular price of $399. This discount definitely qualifies as one of the best TV deals currently available. If you want a slightly larger display, the 55-inch model (opens in new tab) has dropped to $289 (was $449) and the even bigger 65-inch model (opens in new tab) is on sale for $379, that’s $170 off.

Insignia 50" F30 Fire TV: $399 $249 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get in the early Black Friday sales. Don't let its comparatively cheap price dissuade you. It's 4K Ultra-HD TV that also features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control almost the entire TV with just the sound of your voice. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you'll need.

We consider the Insignia F30 TV one of the best budget TVs out there, and its ranking on our roundup of the best TVs under $500 is proof of that. It packs a responsive user interface, impressive picture quality for the price, Amazon Alexa support and great sound, and it does all this without breaking the bank.

The supplied voice remote can be used for effortlessly activating Alexa, and this TV can also be paired with an Amazon Echo device for convenient smart home integration. Plus, as a Fire TV, you’ll have access to just about every streaming apps you could need from Netflix to Hulu, Disney Plus to HBO Max. And, of course, Amazon-owned services such as Prime Video and Freevee (formerly IMDb TV).

As we noted in our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we were impressed with this TV across the board. The picture quality is remarkably sharp, and the sound is very solid for a TV in this price bracket. Of course, you’ll get improved audio if you pair the TV with one of the best soundbars, but this is far from essential. Crucially, the Insignia F30 provides a dependable 4K resolution allowing you to enjoy the best TV shows and movies, as well as video games, in ultra-high definition.

The Insignia F30 functions especially well as an additional TV for a spare bedroom or home office, but it’s suitable to be the main television in a lounge as well. We’ve previously labeled this a great budget TV even at full price, with a 30% discount courtesy of Amazon’s early Black Friday sales, it’s an even better wallet-friendly pickup.