The 9 best mattresses and toppers without fiberglass to buy in Cyber Week sales

If you're shopping the Cyber Week sales to get one of the the best mattresses without fiberglass, you're in luck as there are still some big savings to be had on these and fiberglass-free bed toppers. Brands including Bear Mattress, Birch Living, Saatva, Helix and Turmerry are still running sales on fiberglass-free mattresses and toppers, and we've rounded up the best deals right here.

The best saving is $400 off the Saatva Classic fiberglass free hybrid, our number one best mattress recommendation for all sleepers, with prices now starting from $695 (was $1,095) with our exclusive $400 saving. That saving ends on 30 November though, so you'll need to move fast to save on the world's best hybrid mattress without fiberglass.

Fiberglass is a synthetic composite material made from glass and recycled plastic. It's used in some mattress covers and some memory foam mattresses as a cost-effective fire retardant. It poses little risk to your health when fully, properly sealed, but direct contact can cause breathing problems and irritation, among other health issues. This could happens if a mattress cover is opened by mistake (against the manufacturer's advice), or if it's damaged or ripped.

If you'd rather not take the chance, there are some good deals on the best mattresses without fiberglass in the Cyber Week sales, plus toppers if you have a much smaller budget. Here's what we recommend...

The best mattresses without fiberglass to buy now

1. Saatva Classic: from $1,095 $695 at Saatva

The best mattress without fiberglass overall This is our top recommendation for the the best mattress without fiberglass, chosen because of its high levels of pressure relief, lower back support and head to toe comfort. The Saatva Classic is like having a luxury hotel bed in your home, and because it's made without fiberglass or any other harmful or toxic materials you can sleep easy at night. As we explain in our Saatva Classic mattress review, this luxury innerspring hybrid is handcrafted in the US and made from recycled steel coils, CertiPUR-US certified toxin-free foam, plus an organic cotton cover treated with a botanical treament to banish mold, mildew and bacteria. For those of you seeking a mattress without fiberglass, the important thing to note is that the Saatva Classic uses a natural flame retardant made from thistle pulp. There are monthly Saatva mattress sales and deals to save you around $200 to $250 on the Classic, but we have an exclusive $400 saving on every size until the 30 November. That reduces a queen to $1,595 (was $1,995), which is superb for a luxury fiberglass free mattress that comes on a year's trial, with a lifetime warranty and free old bed and foundation removal.

2. Helix Midnight: from $702.20 $936.30 at Helix Sleep

The best mattress without fiberglass for side sleepers All Helix mattresses are made without fiberglass and instead use yarn made from chemical-free Rayon fiber as a flame retardant. The Helix Midnight is ranked as our best mattress for side sleepers thanks to its foam providing a comfort that our Helix Midnight mattress review describes as ‘dreamy’. In addition to foam, this hybrid uses a coil system which promotes better airflow, keeping hot sleepers cool. However, as with most mattresses designed to support side sleepers, the Helix Midnight is be too plush for stomach and back sleepers and those with heavier bodies. Regular Helix mattress sales mean you’ll never have to pay full price for the Helix Midnight, either. A 25% off sale left over from Black Friday is currently still in place for Cyber week, so you can save over $400 on a queen Midnight with code CYBER25. Plus, your order will come with a free bedding bundle worth up to $418, as well as free shipping, a 10-year warranty and 100-night trial. As mentioned, all mattresses from Helix are fiberglass-free, so if you’d like something more luxurious, the Helix Midnight Luxe is also 25% off. Alternatively, if you’d like to experience the Helix Midnight for less, check out our Helix Plush Mattress Topper deal further down.

3. Birch Natural Mattress: from $1,496 $1,124 at Birch Living

The best mattress without fiberglass for back sleepers As one of this year's best organic mattresses , the Birch Natural Mattress is made without fiberglass and instead uses organic wool as a flame retardant. Thanks to the cooling properties of Talalay latex and moisture-wicking breathability of organic wool, our Birch Natural mattress review found that the bed is one of the best organic mattresses for hot sleepers and was responsive and firm enough for front and back sleepers. Our testers did note however that it may not be best for co-sleepers due to weak motion isolation, while side and lightweight sleepers may want something softer with more memory foam “hug”.The mattress is often on sale at 20% off, but Birch is now knocking 25% off for Cyber Monday with the code CYBER25. With this code, you can take a queen size down to $1,592.80. Tied-in with the price is a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 25-year warranty.

4. Bear Original Mattress: from $786 $511 at Bear Mattress

The best mattress without fiberglass for couples Opting to use the eco-friendly rayon as a flame barrier instead of fiberglass, all beds by Bear Mattress are 100% fiberglass free including their Bear Original mattress. The mattress’s all-foam construction, including gel-infused memory foam and high density support foam, creates a soft, contouring comfort that supports back, stomach, and side sleepers. In our Bear Original Mattress review , testers praised its excellent motion isolation, which (teamed with a popular medium-firm rating) makes the mattress ideal for couples. While reviewers did find it sleeps quite warm, the Original is Bear's most budget-friendly mattress and you can save up to $591 with the extended Cyber 35% off sale. Using code CYBER at checkout, you can pick up a queen for $649 (original price: $998). Along with this huge saving, the bed also comes with a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns. Overall, this mattress deal is great value.

5. Amerisleep AS3 Mattress: from $1,499 $1,049 at Amerisleep

The best cooling mattress without fiberglass Hot sleepers seeking a great mattress without fiberglass should consider the AS3 Mattress, designed from zoned and pocketed coils and plant based Bio-Pur Foam for contouring comfort. This Amerisleep hybrid mattress uses cotton-polyester instead of fiberglass, which does a job good of making this entire bed feel cooler to the touch. It's rated as a 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale, making it a medium firm fiberglass free mattress that should suit a large range of sleep needs and body types. Amerisleep is still running its Cyber Week sale, so today you can save $450 on every size of this 12" mattress, getting a queen size AS3 for $1,299 (was $1,749). That's an excellent saving on a top-rated organic mattress for hot sleepers seeking fiberglass free sleep comfort. The AS3 comes on a 100-night trial and is covered by a 20-year warranty.

The best mattress toppers without fiberglass

1. Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper: from $150 $84.15 at Turmerry

The best mattress topper without fiberglass overall All Turmerry mattress toppers use a layer of organic certified wool as a flame retardant, including their Organic Latex Topper. So there's zero fiberglass here. The 100% natural, hypoallergenic topper comes in four firmness levels (soft, medium, firm, and extra firm) and three thickness levels. The topper is designed to provide zoned pressure relief in the shoulders, hips and back, delivering extra comfort when side sleeping. You'll get a 120-night sleep trial at Turmerry, plus free shipping and a five-year warranty. On account of its durability and eco-friendliness, natural latex usually comes with a luxury price tag. While a 34% discount has been hanging around since Black Friday, Turmerry’s extended Cyber Monday sale offers an extra 15% off with the code CM — saving you a total of 49% and reducing a queen to $160.65. Not only is this an excellent deal, it also gives you the chance to experience the durability of this fiberglass free material without splurging on a brand new latex mattress.

2. Helix Plush Mattress Topper: from $109 $81.80 at Helix Sleep

The best cooling mattress topper without fiberglass If you’re not ready to buy the Helix Midnight Mattress, then go for the next best thing and choose the machine-washable Helix Plush Mattress topper made without fiberglass. With its breathable materials and trademarked Revoloft Cluster fiberfill, it's designed to give you a cooler sleep and hotel luxury for less. Like their mattresses, Helix’s toppers use chemical-free fire retardants. The plushness of this fiberglass free mattress topper is great for side and lightweight sleepers, but stomach, front, and plus-sized sleepers may find that the topper isn’t firm enough. Using the code CYBER25 at checkout, you can knock 25% off your order and reduce a queen size down to $96.80 (MSRP:$129). Extras include a 100-night trial, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

3. Bear Pro Topper: from $345 $225 at Bear Mattress

The best hypoallergenic topper without fiberglass As Bear’s only topper, the Pro Mattress Topper has a more plush feel than their original Mattress (#4), thanks to its memory foam for pressure relief and its made without fiberglass. Its soft feel makes it ideal for those who want to add some plushness to a firm bed. Like the best memory foam mattress toppers, this one is designed for side and combination sleepers and also has a hypoallergenic, removable cover made from breathable materials for a cool night’s sleep and an easy machine wash. Currently, you can get 35% off your topper with the code CYBER, with a queen reduced to $225 (down from $345). Extras include a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.