The best Apple Watch 6 deal of the year is now live at Amazon

From tracking your workouts to monitoring your heart rate, the Apple Watch 6 is our favorite overall fitness tracker and smartwatch. For a limited time, it's on sale at its lowest price ever.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $264.99. The price is listed as $319, but you get an extra $54.01 off during checkout for a final price of $264.99. That's $135 off and the best Apple Watch deal of all time.

Editor's Choice deal Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $264 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! This is the best Apple Watch deal we've ever seen. Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $319. During checkout, you get an extra $54.01 off for a final price of $264.99. That's the best price we've ever seen for this model. The Apple Watch 6 features a bright display, powerful S6 processor, and built-in bloody oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. The sale is for the Product Red model only. View Deal

The Apple Watch 6 is the best best smartwatch you can buy. As noted in our Apple Watch 6 review, the combination of a brighter always-on display and faster charging make for a more enjoyable user experience. But the bigger deal is the blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, which provides comprehensive details and readings, and addresses one of the few areas where the Apple Watch was behind other wearables.

The Apple Watch 6 is regularly on sale, but it's usually on sale for $319. That makes today's deal the biggest and best discount ever.

