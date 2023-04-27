Samsung Galaxy S23 sliced $100 off at Amazon — the lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the best Android phones you can buy. While it can’t top its more powerful sibling the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, we’ve still named it the best Samsung phone for most people. After all, not everybody needs the extra oomph of the Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 was already a well-priced flagship that offered strong value for money, but it’s now an even better proposition thanks to this Amazon deal we’ve just spotted. In fact, the Samsung smartphone has just been slashed down to its lowest price ever. And you don’t even have to wait for Memorial Day sales.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB/Unlocked) is on sale for $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a significant $100 discount off its full retail price of $799. As noted, this is an all-time low price for the device, and one of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals we’ve ever spotted.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB/Unlocked): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we called it a big enough performance boost for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S23 key features Display 6.1-inch AMOLED CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Front Camera 12MP Rear Camera 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom, 30x Space zoom) RAM 8GB Storage 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 — what you need to know

Product launch: February 17, 2023

Price history: The Samsung Galaxy S23 launched earlier this year for $799, and naturally has retained that price over the last few months. While Samsung has offered a discount with trade-in, this Amazon deal is a no-fuss discount that takes $100 off the flagship. This brings it down to a new lowest price ever of $699.

Price comparison: Amazon: $699 unlocked (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $599 w/ activation (opens in new tab) | Walmart: $799 unlocked (opens in new tab) | Samsung: $799 unlocked (opens in new tab)

Review consensus: In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review, we said "a better chipset and brighter display make the Samsung Galaxy S23 a worthwhile upgrade." And we also loved its more subtle design, great telephoto lens and much-improved battery life. In our testing, the Galaxy S23 lasted for almost 10 and a half hours before needing charging up, which is above average for a smartphone. Also, we can't say enough nice things about the vivid 6.1-inch AMOLED display either.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★☆| TechRadar: ★★★★☆ (opens in new tab)| Android Central: 4.5/5 (opens in new tab)

Buying guides: Best Android phones, best Samsung phones, best phones, best camera phones

Buy it if: You're an Android user who is looking to upgrade and want a phone that combines design, power and price into one attractive package. It's also a great pick if you want a solid camera with the telephoto lens in particular impressing.

Don't buy it if: You want the most powerful Galaxy phone possible, opt for an S23 Ultra deal instead. Naturally, dedicated Apple users entrenched in the iOS ecosystem will want to avoid the Galaxy S23 as well.