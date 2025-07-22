Forget Galaxy Z Fold 7 — Best Buy just gave the Galaxy S24 Ultra a $500-off instant discount

Samsung’s about to launch its new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, but you might be swayed by another model. That’s because the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s getting a sweet discount that brings its cost down to $799.

Normally it sells for a whopping $1,299, but Best Buy’s giving it a $500 off instant discount that brings its cost down to $799 at checkout — which comes out to be a 38% off discount. Another reason why I like this deal is because it’s for an unlocked model. Meaning, you can activate it on any carrier of your choice.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $799 at Best Buy Save big on the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage. This is a powerhouse phone that features an exceptional quadruple camera system, long battery life, Galaxy AI features, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display that's perfect for watching videos and playing games. Best of all, it's for an unlocked model that you can activate on any carrier.

Now, you may be wondering why you should get this over the newer Galaxy S25 Ultra that launched earlier this year. First of all, you’re still paying $1,299 for that phone. With this Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, you’re saving $500 that can be put towards the cost of something like a new Nintendo Switch 2.

Secondly, I suspect the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be getting the new One UI 8 software as well. Although it’s unknown if it’ll get all the features of the new software, like the Now Bar and Now Brief, there’s a strong chance it will because of Samsung’s track record with previous software releases.

When you also look at the hardware, you’ll notice how the Galaxy S24 Ultra essentially packs the same cameras. I’ve put the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra through a 200 photo shootout, only to determine that the camera performance gap between the two phones is minimal. Yes, the Galaxy S25 Ultra came out on top, but the difference was miniscule.

These are just some of the big reasons why this is an excellent deal. Rather than paying for that new phone price, you’re getting a solid best phone contender while saving money. I always give the advice that you should never pay full price for a new phone and this is proof of that yet again.