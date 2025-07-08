You can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $365 off for Prime Day — this is the lowest price I've seen

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is in full swing and there are some fantastic deals out there for anyone looking to upgrade to one of the best phones. That includes a deal for one of the best flagship phones on the market: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If you head to Amazon right now, you can grab the Gray 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra for 28% off, bringing the phone down to $934.

This is the cheapest we've seen the Galaxy S25 Ultra and eclipses the prior lowest price of $1,067. Alternatively, you can grab the Titanium Black or SilverBlue option for $949. If you want more memory, then you can currently grab the 512GB Silver Blue S25 Ultra for $1,054 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB Titanium Gray: was $1,299 now $934 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, all powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. However, the real reason to grab this phone is the wealth of AI features that come as part of One UI 7, including Circle to Search and more.

There's no doubt that Samsung stands as one of the titans of the smartphone industry, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the perfect representation of why. The phone comes with a massive 6.9-inch display, a 200 MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom, a 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

All of this is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that, thanks to the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite, means this has of the best phone battery life available right now.

However, Qualcomm's chip does more than improve the battery as it also powers the wealth of Galaxy AI features that were introduced as part of One UI 7. If you want the best experience with features like Circle to Search, Now Brief, Audio eraser and more, then this is the phone for you.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this model, and 256GB should be more than enough memory for the average user. While you might not be a fan of the color, we have a full list of some of the best Galaxy S25 Ultra cases that can help you better personalize the phone.

