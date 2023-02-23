Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals — the best sales right now

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android phone you can buy right now. However, its $1,199 starting price also makes it one of the priciest phones on the market. Fortunately, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals right now that can chop up to $1,000 off Samsung's premium phone.

Currently, the best Galaxy S23 Ultra deal comes from Samsung itself. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from $449 with trade-in (opens in new tab). You'll also get a free $100 Samsung credit (opens in new tab) with any Galaxy 23 Ultra purchase.

Below we're rounding up the Galaxy S23 Ultra deals you can get right now. For more ways to save at Samsung, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes this week.

Best Galaxy S23 Ultra deals

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 Ultra: from $449 w/ trade-in + 100 credit @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Buy your Galaxy S23 Ultra at Samsung and you'll get a free $100 Samsung credit. Samsung will even let you purchase your phone on any carrier direct from the Samsung website. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $599 @ GoogleFi (opens in new tab)

For new customers only, GoogleFi is offering the Editor's Choice Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $599.99. That's $600 off and the best price we've ever seen for this phone. A new customer is someone who has never had GoogleFi service or someone whose last day of GoogleFi service took place more than 180 days ago.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Free Galaxy Watch 5 + Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G! Verizon is taking up to $800 off the new Galaxy S23 Ultra with trade-in and eligible 5G unlimited plan. You'll also get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with your purchase. Switch from a competing carrier and you'll get a bonus $200 Verizon eCard.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $199 after trade-in. The Galaxy S23 Ultra commands an $1,199 price tag and features a 200MP camera lens. It's the premier phone in Samsung's new Galaxy S lineup.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 Ultra w/ $100 GC: for $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra deals to date. The e-comm giant is offering a free $100 Amazon gift card with your purchase.