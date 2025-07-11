Prime Day Ends Tonight! But you can still grab Samsung’s thinnest phone for 29% off

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is slowly coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t grab some great deals, including for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Right now, you can grab the 256GB Galaxy S25 Edge for 29% off from Amazon, meaning you'll be paying $784.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Galaxy S25 Edge, available in Titanium IcyBlue, Titanium Black, and Titanium Silver options. If you want a higher memory, then the 512GB model is currently 26% off from Amazon, meaning a final price of $904.

Samsung 256GB Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,099 now $784 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 5.8mm profile, which is 31% thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone also features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Not to mention a 200MP main camera with 10x digital zoom and a 12MP front camera with 85-degree FOV alongside all the Galaxy AI features included with the One UI 7 update.

The Galaxy S25 Edge stands as the thinnest Samsung phone on the market, with an impressive profile of only 5.8mm. That's around 31% thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but on top of that, our review also praised how light the phone is at only 5.75 ounces.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is more than just thin, however, as Samsung has packed some pretty impressive hardware into the phone. The S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch display, the same size as the Galaxy S25 Plus. On top of that, you're also getting a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP selfie camera. It's a pretty impressive setup, backed up by a 3,900 mAh battery supported by the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

However, Qualcomm's chip does more than improve the battery as it also powers the wealth of Galaxy AI features that were introduced as part of One UI 7. If you want the best experience with features like Circle to Search, Now Brief, Audio eraser and more, then this is the phone for you.

This is the cheapest we've seen this phone, so now really is the best time to grab Samsung's latest device. On average, 256GB of storage should be more than enough for the average user, but the 512GB option is also at its lowest price, so it's certainly a viable alternative.

