Killer Prime Day Deal: Amazon Echo Dot with Free Amazon Music Just $22

If you want to introduce Alexa to your home, but don't want to shell out for an expensive speaker, we've got the deal for you. Amazon is offering its 3rd-Gen Echo Dot for just $22 right now, which is $27.99 off its regular price of $49.99.

With your purchase, you'll also get a free six months of Amazon Music Unlimited. (Bear in mind that this will auto-renew, so remember to cancel the subscription if you don't want to start paying).

This is one of many deals on Echo devices that Amazon is rolling out ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now $22 at Amazon

The 3rd-Gen Echo Dot is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now only $22. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.

Amazon's 3rd-Gen Echo Dot is one of the few smart speakers to ever receive a 5/5 rating from our reviewers.

It's got a nice rounded design with a mesh-covered finish, and you can get it in Charcoal (black), Heather Gray or Sandstone (white).

More importantly, this thing delivers excellent audio, with a 1.6-inch speaker. It's got full bass and clean sound, which you can customize with Alexa's equalizer feature.

