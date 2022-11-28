Our favorite budget mattress is 30% cheaper in this Cyber Monday mattress sale

Cyber Monday mattress deals are an excellent opportunity to treat yourself to beds featured in our best mattress guide.

For instance, right now you can get the Brooklyn Bedding DreamFoam Essential (10-inch twin) on sale for $314 (opens in new tab) via coupon "CYBER30". That's 30% off and the best price we've seen for this mattress all year. Likewise, you can get the queen (10-inch) on sale for $489 (opens in new tab) via coupon "CYBER30".

The Dreamfoam Essential holds a spot in our best budget mattress (opens in new tab) guide for being one of the best inexpensive cooling beds you'll find. While the mattress is available in five different heights, we'd recommend looking at the 10-inch model or taller for better sleep comfort and support. After discount, the 10-inch twin costs $314 (was $449), whereas the 10-inch queen costs $489 (was $699).

The DreamFoam is available in different models ranging from 6 inches to 14 inches. We recommend the 10-inch (or taller) as you'll get the most comfort and support. The 10-inch, for instance, is designed for a medium-firm sleep experience. The added contouring and a firmer core can be beneficial to combination side, stomach, and back sleepers.

All mattresses include a 120-night trial period, so if you don't like the bed you choose you can always return it. They're also backed by a 10-year warranty.