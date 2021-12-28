Our favorite adjustable dumbbells are $250 off in this after Christmas sale

The new year is almost here and if getting into shape is high on your list, here's a deal that can help you achieve a toned physique.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells on sale for $299. That's $250 off and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen all month. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds, meaning you can comfortably take your weight training to the next level, from the comfort of your living room. Best Buy offers the same price.

These adjustable dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds. They're easy to adjust between sets, have a comfortable rubberized grip, and come with some handy storage trays, complete with a safety strap. Best Buy offers the same price and includes a 1-year JRNY membership ($149 value), which offers on-demand workout classes and videos.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells were the best adjustable dumbbells we tested this year, and it's often a challenge to find them in stock. The dumbbells' 15.8 x 9 x 8-inch footprint (when maxed out to full weight capacity) is somewhat bulkier than old-school steel dumbbells, but each one is fully adjustable between 5 and 52.5 pounds in 5-pound increments. Swapping out those mini-weight plates is as simple as twisting the knobs on either end of the dumbbell to the desired weight, and you're good to go.

The compatible BowFlex SelectTech app includes dozens of dynamic exercises you can perform with your new dumbbells, along with six targeted workouts, a six-week weight-training program, and a digital journal. It's a genuinely useful app, and you just can't argue with the price — free.