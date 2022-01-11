The best Otty mattress sales and discounts in 2022: up to 50% off

January’s Otty mattress sale is offering great discounts (no code needed) on the brand’s award-winning boxed mattresses. The best deal saves you up to 50% on select hybrid mattresses, including the Aura Hybrid (from £224.99) and the Pure Plus Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Premium Mattress (from £499.99).

50% is a fantastic discount on two of Otty’s most popular hybrid models. The brand is featured in our best mattress guide as a solid choice for anyone looking for the cooling comfort and support of a boxed hybrid mattress, but especially one made with eco-friendly materials thrown into the mix.

There are plenty of bedding and accessories in the new Otty sale too, with the best deals getting you 50% off sheet sets and duvets, plus a 40% discount on the brand’s Bamboo Mattress Topper with Charcoal, now priced from £89.99.

Otty offers a 100-night mattress trial and if you change your mind within that time, you'll be able to send the mattress back for a refund. There’s a 10-year guarantee on these mattresses too. Let’s take a look at this month’s best Otty mattress discounts and sales now…

Otty Mattress sale: The best deals to shop

Otty Original Hybrid Mattress: from Otty Original Hybrid Mattress: from £599.99 £299.99 at Otty

Save up to £420 - This award-winning hybrid is packed with 16cm tall pocket springs for support and bounce, plus temperature-regulating memory foam. At up to 50% off, this is the biggest discount we’ve seen on the Otty Original for a while, making now the best time to buy. A double costs £479.99.

Otty Aura Hybrid Mattress: from Otty Aura Hybrid Mattress: from £449.99 £224.99 at Otty

Save up to £450 - The 23cm tall Aura Hybrid is made with 70% 16cm springs and 30% foam, making it the best choice for sleepers who enjoy a more responsive feel from a mattress. It’s also a good choice for side sleepers and those who overheat in bed, and at just £349.99 for a double, it’s hard to resist.

Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress sale: from Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress sale: from £649.99 £389.99 at Otty

Save up to £402.50 - Otty’s luxury hybrid uses antibacterial bamboo to banish odours and wick moisture, while charcoal regulates temperature. This is a good discount on a well-rated mattress for all sleepers, and a double is down to £584.99.

Otty Bamboo Mattress Topper with Charcoal: from Otty Bamboo Mattress Topper with Charcoal: from £149.99 £89.99 at Otty

Save up to £120 - This breathable bed topper uses the same mattress tech as found in the Otty Pure Hybrid mattress. A double size is £119.99 (was £199.99) but there is a shipping delay until late Feb. Still, if you can wait, this is a good discount.

Which Otty mattress should I choose?

There are four Otty mattresses to choose from, and as all of them are hybrids, you get the body contouring and pressure relief of the best memory foam mattresses mixed with the support and bounce of springs.

The cheapest Otty mattress is the Aura Hybrid. This is a good choice if you need an affordable bed-in-a-box made with breathable foam and springs. The retail price is from £449.99, but we have seen it reduced to £224.99 in the Otty mattress sale. That’s a big discount and a cheap price for a well-made hybrid.

If you suffer from allergies or sensitive skin, or if you're prone to overheating at night, then the antibacterial, moisture-wicking Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress is a great choice for you. Containing a layer of 16cm springs, it'll also suit those with joint or back pain. The retail price is from £649.99, but again, the biggest Otty mattress discounts recently cut this to £389.99.

Need even more support? The Otty Pure Plus Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Premium Mattress is a seven-layer slab of luxury sleep comfort that packs 4,000 pocket springs for the ultimate in body-cradling comfort. It’s the most expensive in the range, with a retail price starting from £999.99, but we have seen it drop as low as £499.99 in the Otty mattress sale.

All of these mattresses in a box come on a 100-night risk-free trial, so if you change your mind during that time, you can get a refund. There’s free shipping too, so you won’t encounter any hidden costs at checkout.

Otty also makes a wide range of bedding and accessories, including a mattress topper for cooler sleep, plus duvets, bed sheets, pillows for comfier sleep, and a good quality mattress protector for safeguarding your bed against stains and spills.

Otty mattress sale: more of today's best deals

1. Otty Original Hybrid Mattress deals An award-winning Otty mattress for hot sleepers on a budget Sizes: 9 (single to Emperor (plus EU Single) | Firmness: 7 (out of 10) **Depth:** 25cm | Turn: Yes, from head to toe | Filling: Foam, memory foam, springs | Trial: 100 nights | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: £599.99 – £1,049.99 Temperature-regulating foam Comes with a removable cover Compatible with all bed bases Too firm for lightweight bodies

It doesn't contain bamboo or charcoal like some of its other siblings, but there's a reason why the Otty Original Hybrid Mattress has won multiple awards. Combining temperature-regulating memory foam, high-density support foam and up to 2,000 encapsulated pocket springs, this five-layer hybrid mattress is designed to keep you cool and cradled all night long.

Whereas the Aura Hybrid has a higher ratio of springs to foam, the Original is 64% springs to 36% foam. Still, it’s rated at a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale. We’d therefore recommend it as the best choice for heavier bodies and for couples sharing a bed, or for sleepers who enjoy a firmer sleeping surface for back support. If you’re a lighter weight side sleeper who enjoys maximum cushioning, this isn’t the right choice for you.

The retail price range for the Otty Original Hybrid Mattress (£599.99 – £1,049.99) is competitive, but you can get it for a much cheaper price in the Otty mattress sale. Right now, for example, the mattress has a big 40% discount attached to it. This matches the deal we saw from Otty during the most recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

You don’t need a discount code to get these savings as they are applied automatically as soon as you choose your Otty mattress – and the sale price is clearly visible on the brand’s site.

For a brand offering similar prices, also take a look at our guide to the best Nectar mattress sales and deals.

2. Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress deals This Otty mattress focuses on cooling, comfort and hygiene Sizes: 8 (single to Emperor) | Firmness: (6.5 out of 10) | Depth: 25cm | Turn: Yes, from head to toe | Filling: Foam, memory foam, springs | Trial: 100 nights | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: £649.99 – £1,149.99 Cooling comfort Decent bounce and support Great choice of sizes Not for fans of soft beds

It was the first of its kind in the UK, but what exactly is so good about bamboo memory foam infused with charcoal? Well, not only do bamboo and charcoal have natural antibacterial properties; charcoal is also effective at regulating temperature (it’s used in the best cooling mattresses) and eliminating odours. That makes the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress the best choice for anyone dealing with hot flashes and night sweats.

Up to 2,000 encapsulated 16cm pocket springs boost airflow throughout the mattress, as well as minimising motion transfer and providing good support and pressure relief for your joints and back.

While this is an affordable mattress even at full price, it's definitely worth hanging around for one of the regular Otty mattress sales. Discounts on the Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress range from 35% upwards, so the 50% discount we’re seeing right now is the best deal since Otty’s Black Friday sale.

A double size is now down to £584.99 (was £899.99), and you’ll get 100 nights to try it out, plus free shipping. The Otty Pure Hybrid comes in eight different sizes too, a mattress size range rivalled only by the likes of Simba in the UK (see our Simba mattress sales and discounts for savings there).

3. Otty Pure Plus Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress deals The best Otty mattress tech money can buy Sizes: 4 (single to super king) | Firmness: 5.5 (out of 10) | Depth: 28cm | Turn: Yes, from head to toe | Filling: Foam, memory foam, springs | Trial: 100 nights | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: £999.99 – £1,499.99 Ideal for side and combi sleepers Up to 4,000 pocket springs Antibacterial and antifungal Limited choice of sizes

If you're looking for a truly indulgent night's sleep, then the Otty Pure Plus Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Premium Mattress has your name on it. This luxury hybrid has up to 2,000 more pocket springs than the other Otty’s and packs in all of the brand’s best sleep tech to date.

Seven different layers make up this 28cm hybrid, with a total of 4,000 pocket springs bringing the support, a little bounce, and contributing towards ample pressure relief and cooling. Like its more affordable siblings, the Otty Pure Plus Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Premium Mattress is made with moisture-wicking charcoal and antifungal bamboo. The latter is infused into plush layers of memory foam, there to deliver comfy, sink-in body contouring.

With this being the most expensive mattress in the Otty range, it definitely makes sense to keep an eye out for discounts. During the last Otty Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, the brand offered a 45% discount on the Pure Plus. That dropped the price of a king size from £1,349.99 to £743, making it very competitively priced for a luxury hybrid.

The Otty Pure Plus comes with a 100-night risk-free mattress trial and free basic delivery. You can pay more for premium delivery, which includes setup of the bed in your room of choice, plus removal of your old mattress. (Read our feature on how to dispose of a mattress). It comes with a 10-year guarantee too, giving you an indication of how durable the Pure Plus is.

For further guidance on guarantees, read our feature answering how do mattress warranties work.

Do I need an Otty discount code?

No, you do not need to apply a discount code to take advantage of these mattress deals. That’s because the price of your purchase will be reduced automatically when you go to the checkout. Keep in mind that Otty doesn’t accept third-party discount codes either.

You don’t need a specific Otty discount code to buy any of the brand’s accessories and bedding items in the sale either, with the same approach applying to these as with the brand’s hybrids.

Otty Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2022: what we expect

As mentioned above, Otty launched some of its best discounts for the last round of Black Friday mattress deals, closely followed by its Cyber Monday mattress deals, with savings of up to 50% across its mattress range. Some of these have carried through into the New Year, with up to £470 off select hybrid mattresses.

Does that mean we’ll see something similar from the Otty Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals? Not necessarily. Three years ago the brand limited its sale to just the Otty Original Hybrid Mattress, giving customers £150 off the price of any size from double to super king. That wasn't to be sniffed at, but it didn't quite match up to the current Otty mattress sale, which slashes a king size version by over £400.

A lot can happen in a year, and with the pandemic still affecting different areas of business, it’s yet unclear how mattress manufacturers will be affected in the year ahead. Whatever happens, we’ll be tracking the very best Otty mattress discount codes, sales and deals right here, so you won’t miss a saving.

