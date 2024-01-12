Nectar mattress drops huge 50% off sale with up to $1,125 off our favorite cooling bed

If warm, stuffy nights are keeping you awake, you can now save big on one of the best mattresses for hot sleepers thanks to brand new flash sale taking place at Nectar Sleep. As of today you can save 50% on the Nectar Premier Copper Mattress with a queen size down to $975 (was $1,949). This new Nectar mattress deal is one of the best we’ve seen from the brand – it even beats its Black Friday deal ($1,499 for a queen).

The Copper Premier has excellent cooling features and great motion isolation, which is good news for couples and restless sleepers. When creating our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review , we found its advanced cooling tech did a great job and wicking away moisture and body heat, and our motion transfer test deemed it a good choice for restless bed sharers. While it may be too soft for some, side sleepers should feel comfortable and well supported with this medium memory foam mattresses.

You'll get a huge 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns with the Nectar Premier Copper mattress. Not only are these benefits generous, but this 50% off saving is a rare occurrence for a brand that seems to favour 40% off sales at the most. We don’t know how long this flash sale will run for, so we suggest taking advantage now before the deal ends.

The Nectar Premier Copper Mattress

Was: from $1,499

From: from $750 at Nectar

Saving: Up to $1,125 Summary: The Nectar Premier Copper Mattress is Nectar’s premium choice not only for its advanced comfort and support, but for its triple action cooling features. This cooling technology consists of gel-infused memory foam, a breathable copper cover, and phase change material (PCM). While we find the infusion of copper and gel to be no match against hot flashes and heatwaves, we feel that their cooling properties are enhanced when combined with PCM. This ultimate cooling NASA-developed fabric is perfect at absorbing extra heat and conducting it away from your body, and while memory foam is notorious for trapping heat, the temperature regulation of this all-foam bed will keep you feeling refreshed all night. The all-foam construction also makes it great for side sleepers and couples, as memory foam gives a body-hugging softness and absorbs motion well. Overall, our reviewers were impressed with the temperature-balancing comfort of this mattress, but found that back sleepers may feel unsupported. We’re also critical of the edge support, as we found ourselves dipping when sitting on the edge of the bed. Overall, this is a fantastic choice for hot sleepers, side sleepers, and restless couples. Price history: Nectar’s 40% off sale seems to be an evergreen deal, with the discount sticking around throughout Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and December. Their 50% off sale is unexpected, and we don’t expect it to hang around for a long time. So, if you’re in the market for a new luxury cooling mattress, this is definitely the right time to buy as we can’t picture this deal being topped by the President’s Day mattress sales in February. Benefits: 365-night sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

What are cooling mattresses?

While a lot of mattresses have features that will keep you cool — such as breathable organic materials or air-circulating coil layers — that doesn’t mean their cooling mattresses per se.

Cooling mattresses are beds that are purposely designed to keep hot sleepers cool and dry throughout the night. As these cooling beds use state-of-the-art cooling technology, they tend to be quite expensive, but their temperature control tends to be more effective.

How do cooling mattresses work?

Cooling mattresses use a variety of temperature-controlling methods. One of the most popular cooling features are coils or springs, which encourage airflow for a breathable sleep. The air-circulating properties of coils and springs mean that innersprings and hybrid beds are a popular choice for those who sleep hot.

However, memory foam mattresses can also keep you cool while keeping you comfy by using cool-touch fabrics (such as Phase Change Material and GlacioTex), perforated foam, and gel and copper infusions.