Memorial Day binge-watch: Samsung 50-inch 4K TV just $329

Samsung and chill: For the Memorial Day weekend, Best Buy has a number of TV deals, and one of the better looking ones is for a 2020 Samsung 50-inch 4K TV for just $329.

This Samsung 7-Series TV (UN50TU7000FXZA) is part of Samsung's budget line of 4K TVs, but this model does have support for HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), which should help make movies look richer, especially in scenes that have very dark and very light elements.

The TV has a 60Hz refresh rate, and it's a smart TV, so in addition to working with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use it with Apple AirPlay and Apple AirPlay 2. Among the apps you can install include Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, STARZ, Sling TV, and YouTube. However, it has just two HDMI ports, so you have to be judicious with what you plug in.

Samsung 50-inch 7 Series TV was $349, now $329 @ Best Buy This 2020 Samsung TV is a good buy for those who want a budget 4K set for less than $350. It measures 44 wide x 28.1 inches tall (with stand), 25.4 inches (without stand), 2.4 inches deep, and weighs 25.6 poundsView Deal

