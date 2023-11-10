Leesa launches early Black Friday sale with up to $750 off its best hybrid mattresses

Leesa, the brand behind the best-selling Sapira Hybrid mattress, has launched an early Black Friday sale with savings of up to $750 on select mattresses. That means you can get a queen size Leesa Sapira for $1,699 (was $1,999), plus you'll get free pillows worth up to $120 with your mattress purchase.
Like many of the top picks in our official best mattress guide, the Sapira is a hybrid, which means it's made from a combination of springs and memory foam. The Leesa Sapira has six layers, including a soft, zipped cover, comfort foam, and a layer of individually wrapped springs for support and to aid with overall pressure relief.
The biggest saving is found on Leesa’s most expensive mattress – up to $750 off the Leesa Legend. You'll get a 100-night and a 10-year warranty, plus there's a feel-good factor to this one: for every ten mattresses sold, Leesa donates one mattress to a family in need. We don't expect to see the price of the Leesa Sapira drop much further in the Black Friday mattress deals and sales, so now is a good time to buy if you want a $400 discount on a top-rated hybrid mattress for pressure relief and medium-firm support.
Sapira Hybrid mattress by Leesa
Was: from $1,349
Now: from $1,199 at Leesa
Saving: up to $400
Summary: The Sapira Hybrid is one of Leesa’s best luxury mattresses, made from premium materials and assembled in America. In our Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress review we rated it as a medium to medium-firm mattress, and found that it would be most suitable for lightweight side sleepers. It also performed exceptionally well when testing for motion isolation, which will appeal to restless sleepers (or those just sharing a bed with one). However, temperature regulation and edge support was merely satisfactory (Leesa has also knocked off 20% off of their cooling mattress toppers). Ultimately, the Leesa Sapira hybrid is a premium product sitting in the premium price category, where it faces fierce competition from other premium hybrid mattresses, including the Saatva Classic, which consistently tops our best mattress roundup. You can read our Saatva Classic mattress review to read why we rate as the best hybrid mattress in the world right now.
Price history: We've seen site-wide savings of up to $700 off Leesa mattresses, so this additional $50 off, plus two free pillows worth $120 given with a mattress purchase, adds up to a maximum discount of $870. That's a saving worth taking advantage of, and we can’t imagine this offer will be bettered once this year's Black Friday deals officially arrive.
Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping