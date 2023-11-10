Leesa launches early Black Friday sale with up to $750 off its best hybrid mattresses

Leesa, the brand behind the best-selling Sapira Hybrid mattress, has launched an early Black Friday sale with savings of up to $750 on select mattresses. That means you can get a queen size Leesa Sapira for $1,699 (was $1,999), plus you'll get free pillows worth up to $120 with your mattress purchase.

Like many of the top picks in our official best mattress guide, the Sapira is a hybrid, which means it's made from a combination of springs and memory foam. The Leesa Sapira has six layers, including a soft, zipped cover, comfort foam, and a layer of individually wrapped springs for support and to aid with overall pressure relief.

The biggest saving is found on Leesa’s most expensive mattress – up to $750 off the Leesa Legend. You'll get a 100-night and a 10-year warranty, plus there's a feel-good factor to this one: for every ten mattresses sold, Leesa donates one mattress to a family in need. We don't expect to see the price of the Leesa Sapira drop much further in the Black Friday mattress deals and sales, so now is a good time to buy if you want a $400 discount on a top-rated hybrid mattress for pressure relief and medium-firm support.