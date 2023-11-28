Last chance! 5 epic Cyber Monday memory foam mattress deals ending soon

Sound the Cyber Monday mattress sale klaxon! This is your very last chance to buy a new mattress at a bargain price, before the Black Friday sales disappear for another year.

As a sleep writer, I’ve been tracking the best mattress sales of the season, and I’ve rounded up five of the best memory foam mattresses that are still live in the Cyber Monday sales. The best memory foam mattress can offer body cradling support and deep pressure relief. With its distinctive ‘hug’, memory foam molds around sleepers, cushioning joints and helping to provide relief from aches and pains.

If you’re sold on the idea of a memory foam mattress, read on for my pick of the five best mattresses I’d recommend buying in the Cyber Monday sales. But you’ll have to be quick, these sales could end at any time.

1. Nectar Mattress

Was: from $699

Now: from $350 at Nectar Summary: The Nectar memory foam mattress tops our best memory foam mattress roundup, due to its perfect blend between comfort and support. Made up of three different types of foam, under a soft, quilted cover, the mattress offers some body contouring, but you won’t ever feel as if you’re being swallowed by it. Rather nicely supported with painful pressure points eased. The Nectar is a slightly firmer memory foam mattress, with a rating of 7/10, and I think it’s ideally suited for back and side sleepers who will appreciate the cushioning around the hips and shoulders. It’s also an excellent choice for those suffering with aches and pains, doing a great job of relieving them. If you add the cooling cover, the Nectar does a surprisingly fair job of keeping sleepers cool and motion isolation is also excellent. Read more about the mattress in the Nectar Mattress Review . Price history: Near-constant Nectar mattress sales mean that you’ll never pay MSRP for the mattress. There are usually two sales alternated between, with one saving 25% off mattresses with a free bedding bundle and the other saving 33%, with a reduced price bedding bundle available. This Cyber Monday, the mattress is reduced to $659 for a queen and there’s a fantastic bundle deal with an adjustable base reduced to $749 along with a free bedding set. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free shipping

2. Purple Original Mattress

Was: from $799

Now: from $599 at Purple Summary: The Purple Original mattress may technically be all-foam, but it feels very different thanks to the unique feel of Purple’s proprietary GelFlex grid layer. Once you get used to the feeling, this seemingly magic layer is firmer under the lumbar region and softer around the shoulders and hips where needed, providing superior pressure relief and contouring. Flexing under pressure, the grid layer will also spring back into shape quickly and, unlike traditional memory foam, doesn’t trap heat. The mattress is a pretty good all-rounder, with excellent spinal alignment in all sleeping positions. However, I’m not sure it’s quite firm enough for stomach sleepers, particularly those of a heavier build. You can read more about the mattress in our Purple Mattress Review . Price history: You’ll find Purple mattress sales going on throughout the year, with discounts ranging from 10-15%. This Cyber Monday you’ll find $200 off all sizes of the Purple Original, which is in line with some of the larger discounts I’ve seen from the brand. This means you can pick up a queen mattress for $1,199 (MSRP $1,399). Benefits: 100-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

3. Emma Original

Was: from $599

Now: from $269 at Emma The Emma Original is a simple mattress, made up of four layers of foam that includes Emma’s proprietary Point Elastic Airgocell foam to regulate temperature and Halo memory foam to contour to the body. The Emma is a medium firmness mattress, rated at 5/10 and the traditional ‘hug’ means that I think side sleepers in particular will enjoy this mattress, getting plenty of contouring and deep sinkage at the pressure points of the shoulders and hips. This is also another great choice for easing aches and pains and one of the best mattresses for absorbing motion, although I wouldn’t recommend it to heavier sleepers. You can read more about it in the Emma Original Mattress Review (this is the UK version, but they’re made up the same). Price history: Again, Emma mattress sales are fairly constant, so you can ignore the MSRP. You’ll normally find discounts of around 40%, sometimes with discounted pillows or even free ones included in the deal. For Cyber Monday, Emma has 55% off the Original mattress, meaning you can pick up a queen for $469 (MSRP $1,053), with two pillows heavily reduced to $99 (MSRP $198). This deal will finish any day now, so you'll have to act fast to capitalize on this saving. Benefits: 365-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

4. Cocoon Chill by Sealy

Was: $619

Now: $399 at Cocoon by Sealy Summary: If you’re a hot sleeper who loves the feel of memory foam, the Cocoon Chill by Sealy is the mattress for you – particularly if you’re on a tighter budget. This medium firm mattress has great pressure relief and, as it has a slightly firmer feel, can also support heavier back and stomach sleepers. In fact, I’d recommend it to all back sleepers whose spines should be kept in neutral alignment, without any sinking of the hips. Unlike most memory foam mattresses, you don’t sink into the Cocoon, so some lighter side sleepers in particular may find it too firm. In our Cocoon Chill Mattress Review , our testers were also really impressed by how well the mattress dissipated heat. Price history: There’s a permanent Cocoon Chill mattress sale that knocks 35% off the price and you can add on an extra $25 by adding the code EXTRA25 at the checkout. This Cyber Monday you can also get free sheets and pillows, making this one of the cheapest mattress deals out there. Again, this one ends today so you'll need to move fast. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping