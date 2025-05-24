At just $278 for a queen this memory foam mattress deal is a stone cold Memorial Day bargain

While it's easy to feel like finding a cheap mattress is impossible, there are plenty of budget options that can provide you with plenty of comfort and support. And we think we've found the ultimate deal: 25% off the Siena Gel Memory Foam mattress at Amazon , meaning a queen is now just $278 (was $349). That's incredible value.

And this isn't just a 'cheap' mattress. We've actually included it in our guide to the best mattresses of the year that we've tried and tested. After sleeping on the Siena Memory Foam, we were impressed by pretty much everything, from pressure relief and support to temperature regulation and motion isolation.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this memory foam bed, making it one of the top Memorial Day mattress sales we’ve seen so far. We recommend you take advantage of it as soon as possible, as we don't know how long it'll stick around for. Here's what you need to know.

Siena Gel Memory Foam Mattress (10"): twin was $199 now $158 at Amazon

The Siena earned the top spot in our best cheap mattresses guide, simply because it is an excellent value purchase for the money you pay. This three-layered all foam bed is ideal for back and stomach sleepers, since our testers rated it a 9 out of 10 on the firmness scale in the Siena Memory Foam mattress review. The testing panel were also fairly impressed by its temperature regulation, which even kept the hot sleepers in the team cool and comfortable during a Mid-Atlantic summer. The current Siena Amazon Store deal is the lowest price we have seen on the mattress (compared to the $359 for a queen on the official website). The mattress sale drops the price of a twin bed from $199 to $158 while a queen is priced at $278 (was $349). This also includes Siena's usual benefits such as the 180-night trial and 10-year warranty. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (3K+ reviews)

Suitable for couples and restless sleepers too

Like all of our top picks in this year's best mattresses for couples, the Siena scored well in our objective tests for both motion isolation and edge support. This means that you're unlikely to feel movement travel across the bed, making it a fantastic options for bed sharers and restless sleepers. And considering this is the best Siena mattress sale we've seen, we recommend taking advantage of it.

We would say this mattress might be a little too firm for side sleepers, with our expert panel feeling like it lacked the necessary 'give' around the shoulders, hips and knees. So, if you're looking for one of the best mattresses for side sleepers on a budget, consider the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress instead for a much softer feel. Or you can choose one of our best mattress toppers to make your new Siena bed more cushioning and plush.