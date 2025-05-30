Memorial Day sales have almost finished — but these 3 mattresses are an excellent value all year round
If Memorial Day sales passed you by, there are still some excellent mattress deals to be had — here are the three best buys
The Memorial Day sales are all but over. If you missed out, there are still some great evergreen deals available to help you save on a new mattress any time of year. That includes a new favorite of ours: the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress, now 25% off at Brooklyn Bedding. At $999 for a queen-size after discount, that's an excellent price on a specialist cooling bed.
While the savings available now aren't quite as deep as many of the Memorial Day deals we saw, now's still a good time to buy because mattress prices are expected to increase due to tariffs. While the prospect of that seems a little less clear right now, it's still worth bearing in mind if you're planning to shop for one of the best mattresses.
You don't have to wait for Labor Day or Black Friday for your next chance to save on a new bed. Here are three outstanding mattress sales that are worth checking out after Memorial Day...
1. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress: queen was $1,531 now $649 at Dreamcloud
The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is an excellent choice if you're looking for a luxurious mattress at a reasonable price. This is the DreamCloud mattress sale pricing we see for most of the year, but as the best hybrid mattress in terms of value, it's well worth your attention. Our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review spells out exactly what's so good about it, including excellent support and pressure relief that makes it a fine choice for side and back sleepers, plus great motion isolation and breathability. You'll get free delivery, a one-year trial, and lifetime warranty.
2. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $1,598 now $649 at Nectar
If you want an all-foam mattress it's hard to go wrong with the Nectar Classic. We rate it as the best memory foam mattress for combi sleepers, and in our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review, we found it to be well cushioned without lacking support, with great motion isolation. (Although if you're a fan of memory foam 'hu,g' you might find it a little unyielding.) As with the DreamCloud, the current sale price is one you'll see for most of the year, but nevertheless it represents fantastic value for this well-made mattress with lots of pressure relief, and it comes with a 365-night trial, free delivery, and a lifetime warranty.
3. CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress: queen was $1,332 now $999 at Brooklyn Bedding
You might have seen quite a few mentions of the CopperFlex Pro Hybrid on Tom's Guide recently, and with good reason. This relatively new addition to the Brooklyn Bedding range is a winner if you want a luxurious mattress that's comfortable for all sleep positions and delivers impressive cooling. In fact, it's already made our best cooling mattresses guide. In our Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress review, we praised its exceptional temperature regulation, pressure relief, and affordable price. It was slightly cheaper on Memorial Day itself, but right now there's 25% off, and at $999 for a queen size, this one's still a good buy. You'll get a 120-night trial, free shipping, and a lifetime warranty.
