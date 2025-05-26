Nectar, Bear and more — today's biggest memory foam mattress deals in the Memorial Day sales

A good memory foam bed delivers the 'aah' effect as you sink into the foams; if you've lost that feeling it might be time for a mattress upgrade. I've found big savings on all-foam beds to shop today, including $400 off the luxury Saatva Contour5 Mattress at Saatva.

The best memory foam mattresses are known for their body-hugging coziness and superb pressure relief — they're great for soothing aches and pains.

And in the Memorial Day mattress sales I've found a memory foam bed for every budget, all packed full of 'ahh'.

Want something with a bit more bounce? Our expert-tested best mattress guide features, foam, hybrid, and latex mattresses to browse today.

2. Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress: queen $949 at Nectar

The Premier Memory Foam Mattress from Nectar delivers superb body-hugging comfort. It cushions the body in areas where you press against the mattress to prevent pressure build-up so you can lie on your side without numb arms and dead hips. Our Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress review team highly recommend it for couples as the motion isolation is five star — when your partner tosses and turns, you won't feel them move. It's not as luxurious as the Contour5 and with only one firmness available we don't recommend it for stomach sleepers. But at just $949 for a queen in the Nectar mattress sale it's great value and comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (6,200+ reviews)

3. EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $429.99 now $298.98 at Amazon

The best cheap mattresses keep you comfortable without breaking your budget and they're ideal for spare rooms and short-term use. The 12" all-foam mattress from EGOHOME promises a medium feel and while reviews indicate it's firmer than expected, we still predict this will be a crowd-pleaser of a guest bed... although it might take a few visitors to break in. For Memorial Day there's 30% off the queen EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam, knocking it down it $298.88 (was $429.99.) That's only $20 more than the lowest price we've seen and it comes with a 10-year warranty (but no sleep trial.) User score: ★★★★½ (1,500+ reviews)

4. Bear Original Mattress: queen was $998 now $598.50 at Bear

It's been a long time since I've seen 40% off at Bear and the deal is set to end soon, so act fast. In our Bear Original mattress review we described the bed as a "crowd pleasing memory foam mattress with a price tag to match" and while it lacks the marshmallow relief of the Contour5 or Nectar Premier, the support is top notch. We're used to seeing 35% off at Bear and it's been that way for much of Memorial Day — I predict this flash sale will be gone... in a flash. A queen is currently $598.50 (was $998) and comes with a 120-night trial, forever warranty and a free pillow set. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (10,700+ reviews)

More top sales to consider