Nectar, Bear and more — today's biggest memory foam mattress deals in the Memorial Day sales
Get cozy pressure relief from $251 with these Memorial Day mattress deals from Saatva, Nectar, Bear and more
A good memory foam bed delivers the 'aah' effect as you sink into the foams; if you've lost that feeling it might be time for a mattress upgrade. I've found big savings on all-foam beds to shop today, including $400 off the luxury Saatva Contour5 Mattress at Saatva.
The best memory foam mattresses are known for their body-hugging coziness and superb pressure relief — they're great for soothing aches and pains.
And in the Memorial Day mattress sales I've found a memory foam bed for every budget, all packed full of 'ahh'.
Want something with a bit more bounce? Our expert-tested best mattress guide features, foam, hybrid, and latex mattresses to browse today.
1. Saatva Contour5 Mattress: queen was $2,999 now $2,599 at Saatva
The luxurious Saatva Contour5 Mattress comes in two firmness levels — we tested Medium for our Saatva Contour5 Mattress review — to suit a wide range of sleep styles, with a dense 5lb foam core ensuring exceptional pressure relief at every firmness. The (otherwise excellent) support does taper out a touch at the sides but that was our only complaint; the Contour5 is surprisingly breathable and the motion isolation is impressive. There's $400 off all sizes with our Saatva Memorial Day sales link, reducing a queen to $2,599 (was $2,999.) For an even bigger saving wait for the 15% off sale but do so with caution — we're expecting Saatva prices to rise due to mattress tariffs. I recommend shopping now for a sure-fire deal. The Contour5 comes with a full year's trial, forever warranty and free white glove delivery.
2. Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress: queen $949 at Nectar
The Premier Memory Foam Mattress from Nectar delivers superb body-hugging comfort. It cushions the body in areas where you press against the mattress to prevent pressure build-up so you can lie on your side without numb arms and dead hips. Our Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress review team highly recommend it for couples as the motion isolation is five star — when your partner tosses and turns, you won't feel them move. It's not as luxurious as the Contour5 and with only one firmness available we don't recommend it for stomach sleepers. But at just $949 for a queen in the Nectar mattress sale it's great value and comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.
3. EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $429.99 now $298.98 at Amazon
The best cheap mattresses keep you comfortable without breaking your budget and they're ideal for spare rooms and short-term use. The 12" all-foam mattress from EGOHOME promises a medium feel and while reviews indicate it's firmer than expected, we still predict this will be a crowd-pleaser of a guest bed... although it might take a few visitors to break in. For Memorial Day there's 30% off the queen EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam, knocking it down it $298.88 (was $429.99.) That's only $20 more than the lowest price we've seen and it comes with a 10-year warranty (but no sleep trial.)
User score: ★★★★½ (1,500+ reviews)
4. Bear Original Mattress: queen was $998 now $598.50 at Bear
It's been a long time since I've seen 40% off at Bear and the deal is set to end soon, so act fast. In our Bear Original mattress review we described the bed as a "crowd pleasing memory foam mattress with a price tag to match" and while it lacks the marshmallow relief of the Contour5 or Nectar Premier, the support is top notch. We're used to seeing 35% off at Bear and it's been that way for much of Memorial Day — I predict this flash sale will be gone... in a flash. A queen is currently $598.50 (was $998) and comes with a 120-night trial, forever warranty and a free pillow set.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
