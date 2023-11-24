I’ve tested all the best hybrid mattresses and these are the 3 I’d buy in Black Friday sales

If you're new to shopping mattress sales during Black Friday, your head may be spinning at the sheer number of deals coming from every direction. It can be overwhelming, I get it – but if you're in the market for a new hybrid mattress and don't know where to start, allow me to help.

I've been covering Black Friday sales for 15 years and have also tested the best mattresses from the country's top sleep brands, so I've relied on my knowledge and experience to curate a list of the three best hybrid mattress deals this Black Friday. However, if nothing here tickles your fancy, I've also rounded up several other ongoing Black Friday mattress sales you may want to check out.

The best Black Friday hybrid mattress deals

1. The DreamCloud Was: from $839

Now: from $419 at DreamCloud

Summary: No need to lose sleep over paying a lot for a new bed – the DreamCloud is the most affordable luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. It'll suit sleepers who like a firmer level of support, but it doesn't skimp on the pressure relief, either. (It's a great mattress for back pain.) I enjoyed sleeping on it in my DreamCloud Mattress review, especially since it kept me nice and cool. (The coils and breathable cashmere blend cover certainly help with that.) If you want a 5-star quality bed on an economy budget, go with the DreamCloud. Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping and returns Price history: We see DreamCloud mattress deals all the time, but this 40% discount is among the brand's strongest offers. We did spot a brief 50% off flash sale before Black Friday, which knocked the price of a queen to $665 – but even at $799, it's still a tremendous value compared to the Saatva. Plus, DreamCloud throws in a forever warranty and a 1-year trial.

2. Saatva Classic Was: from $1,095

Now: from $695 at Saatva Summary: The DreamCloud above is an excellent pick for people who are on a stricter budget but if you can stretch your dollar further, go for the Saatva Classic. It comes in three comfort levels (plush soft, luxury firm, or firm) plus two height profiles so you can choose what feels and looks right. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we praise everything from its impeccable support and pressure relief to its luxury hotel-quality build. It comes with fabulous perks, too. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white-glove delivery ($99 returns) Price history: Our exclusive discount code cuts $400 off orders over $1,000, which is at least $50 stronger than Saatva's general Black Friday savings. This applies to all sizes of the Classic, which is now $1,595 for a queen. In regular Saatva mattress sales, we normally see it go for closer to $1,700. Today's deal marks one of the lowest prices we've seen for this bed all year.

3. Helix Midnight Was: from $936

Now: from $702 at Helix Sleep Summary: The Helix Midnight is the quintessential mattress for side sleepers – with a balanced, medium-firm feel and plenty of pressure relief. It sleeps cool, too, as we note in our Helix Midnight mattress review, but for heavy-duty temperature regulation you may want to add the GlacioTex cooling cover. Motion isolation is another strength of the Midnight, so we're inclined to recommend it for couples. You'll also receive a free bedding set that includes sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping and returns Price history: The typical Helix mattress sale cuts 20% off the MSRP, but for Black Friday everything is 25% off. After discount, a queen Helix Midnight is $1,198. A rise in the MSRP makes this final cost a little weaker than it could be but it's still among the best prices we've seen for it all year. Instead of just pillows, Helix throws in sheets and a mattress protector for free, as well.

What are the pros and cons of a hybrid mattress?

One benefit of a hybrid mattress is that you'll get to enjoy the responsiveness of springs with the sink-in comfort of foam – or the subtle cradling of latex if you're going organic. If you don't want to feel like your bed is swallowing you yet crave ample pressure relief to ease your sore joints, a hybrid is the way to go.

Hot sleepers will also fare well with a hybrid mattress. Springs allow air to travel through the mattress more freely; all-foam beds have the tendency to trap heat. Couple springs with latex and you'll have one breathable mattress.

Edge support is another area where hybrid mattresses shine. In particular, look for models that have reinforced springs along the perimeter. That'll allow you to take up your whole sleep surface or sit on the edges without fear of falling overboard. It'll keep your bed from sagging in the middle prematurely, too.

On the flip side, since you're paying for extra materials, hybrids usually cost more than all-foam or innerspring mattresses. That price goes up even more if you're going for a latex hybrid.

Hybrids may not always be the best choice for anyone who shares a bed with a restless partner or pet. A more responsive surface increases the likelihood of a sleeper feeling someone else's movements, disrupting their sleep. Of course, there are exceptions, like the DreamCloud (above).

Remember that firmness and comfort are subjective, so make sure that the hybrid mattress you have your sights on comes with a reasonable trial period.

Other Black Friday mattress deals to consider