iPad mini deal knocks $40 off Apple's excellent tablet

iPad mini deals are extremely rare, so when Apple's mighty tablet goes on sale — we suggest you act fast.

While stock lasts, Walmart has the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB/Wi-Fi) on sale for $459. That's $40 off and one of the best iPad deals around. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $474, which is just $25 off.

8.3" iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $459 @ Walmart

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, this Wi-Fi model with 256GB storage is on sale for $599, which is $50 off its regular price.

We love the new iPad mini, so much so that we named it one of the best iPads currently available.

In our iPad mini 6 review, we nicknamed it the iPad Air Mini. It takes cues from the excellent 2020 iPad Air, just in a smaller package. It's somehow even more portable than the 1-pound iPad Air, weighing a miniscule 0.7 pounds. And even though it's small, that doesn't mean it's any less powerful.

With a super-speedy A15 Bionic chip, this iPad can battle it out with the best of them. You'll be able to browse, stream, and game to your heart's content on this device. Plus, the 2021 iPad Mini has two sharp 12MP cameras front and back, and can even keep your face in the center of the frame if you move around during video calls thanks Apple's Center Stage feature.

