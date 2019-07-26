The Best Walmart Summer Clearance Deals You Can Still Get

Walmart's summer sale was supposed to end shortly after Prime Day, and while some Walmart sales have indeed finished, we're still spotting some of the best Walmart deals of the season.
The best part is, all orders over $35 get free shipping. Select orders can even qualify for free next day shipping. (Unlike Amazon Prime, Walmart doesn't require that you join a membership program to enjoy fast shipping).
So we're handpicking the best sales still available. From discounted Apple Watches to super-affordable back-to-school laptops, here are the best Walmart deals you can get before the end of the month.
Best Walmart Deals
Google Home Mini 2-Pack: was $98 now $49 @ Walmart
The Google Home Mini is the best smart speaker for anyone invested in the Google ecosystem. This deal nets you two Google speakers for the price of one.View Deal
Google Home Max: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart
The Google Home Max can do everything from ordering food to turning off your lights. It sounds great, can blend into any room, and it's currently $100 off. View Deal
iRobot Roomba 680: was $299 now $239.99 @ Walmart
The Roomba 680 is easy to use and strong enough to pick up large debris. You can schedule it to clean hard floors and carpet up to 7 cleaning times per week. For a limited time, it's $60 off.
View Deal
Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $279 now $199 @ Walmart
Despite its age, the Apple Watch S3 is an excellent smartwatch that can do pretty much everything the S4 can do. Choose the White model to see the $199 price point. View Deal
Bose SoundSport Headphones: was $99.95 now $39.00 @ Walmart
The Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for Android devices received a huge discount for Prime Day. They deliver deep, clear sound for the music you love and a durable design that can keep up with you, no matter where your day takes you. View Deal
Xbox One X w/ NBA 2K19: was $499 now just $368.40 @ Walmart
Although it was slightly cheaper on Prime Day (it hit $339), you can still get the Xbox One X on the cheap. This bundle includes NBA 2K19 and costs just $29 more than it did on Prime Day. View Deal
Xbox One Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
Already have an Xbox console? Get an extra controller for just $39.99. You can get it in black or in white. View Deal
Vizio 55" D55x-G1 4K TV: was $478 now $319 @ Walmart
With a full-array LED backlight and sharp 4K resolution, the Vizio D55x-G1 delivers a lot of TV for a low price. This set upscales content from HD to Ultra HD and also has Chromecast functionality built in. Plus, you can use your voice to search for content.View Deal
Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now $159 @ Walmart
One of the best-selling Chromebooks just got a price drop. The Chromebook 3 from Samsung gives you everything you need for web-based computing. It features an 11.6-inch display, 16GB of storage and 4GB of RAM in a light metallic black design.View Deal
Acer CB3-532 Chromebook: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart
This might be one of the least-expensive Prime Day laptop deals we've seen. Power users should look elsewhere, but if you need a basic machine for a student or the coffee table, this is it. It undercuts Amazon's price by $41.View Deal
Apple iPad (2018/32GB): was $329 now just $249 @ Walmart
This is an excellent price for the iPad. (I personally bought it at this price on Cyber Monday). The 128GB model might be the better value at $100 off.View Deal
AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $179 @ Walmart
Amazon isn't the only retailer offering this deal. Walmart is also taking $20 off the current-gen (2019) AirPods. This deal includes the wireless charging case. View Deal
Netgear CM500 Modem (Refurbished): Was $68.49 now $29.99 @ Walmart
The CM500 is our alternative pick for best cable modem when you can find for less than the Arris Surfboard SB6183. And this $30 refurbished model is heavily discounted.View Deal
Samsung 43" 4K UN43NU6900 TV: was $499 now $277.99 @ Walmart
If you're looking for a smaller TV for a bedroom or den, Samsung's 43-inch 4K set will do the trick. This LED set offers four times the resolution of a standard HD TV. It also offers 2 HDMI ports and built-in Wi-FiView Deal
Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart
Bluetooth wireless audio streaming just got a big discount. Though this isn't the lowest deal we've seen for the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System, Walmart is offering a significant price slash on one of the most popular home soundbars. View Deal
TCL 65" 4K Roku TV: was $799 now just $478 @ Walmart
The TCL 65S421 is a giant-size TV with a small price point. Part of TCL's 4-series family, it offers HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Roku's excellent operating system. View Deal