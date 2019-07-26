The Best Walmart Summer Clearance Deals You Can Still Get

Walmart's summer sale was supposed to end shortly after Prime Day, and while some Walmart sales have indeed finished, we're still spotting some of the best Walmart deals of the season.

The best part is, all orders over $35 get free shipping. Select orders can even qualify for free next day shipping. (Unlike Amazon Prime, Walmart doesn't require that you join a membership program to enjoy fast shipping).

So we're handpicking the best sales still available. From discounted Apple Watches to super-affordable back-to-school laptops, here are the best Walmart deals you can get before the end of the month.

Best Walmart Deals

Google Home Mini 2-Pack: was $98 now $49 @ Walmart

Google Home Max: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

iRobot Roomba 680: was $299 now $239.99 @ Walmart

The Roomba 680 is easy to use and strong enough to pick up large debris. You can schedule it to clean hard floors and carpet up to 7 cleaning times per week. For a limited time, it's $60 off.

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $279 now $199 @ Walmart

Bose SoundSport Headphones: was $99.95 now $39.00 @ Walmart

Xbox One X w/ NBA 2K19: was $499 now just $368.40 @ Walmart

Vizio 55" D55x-G1 4K TV: was $478 now $319 @ Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now $159 @ Walmart

Acer CB3-532 Chromebook: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $179 @ Walmart

Netgear CM500 Modem (Refurbished): Was $68.49 now $29.99 @ Walmart

Samsung 43" 4K UN43NU6900 TV: was $499 now $277.99 @ Walmart

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

