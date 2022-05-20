Hulu Streaming Day deal drops price to 99 cents — here's how to get it

National Streaming Day is officially here and if you're looking to cut the cord, one of the best streaming services on the market is offering a killer deal.

Sign up for Hulu today and you'll pay $0.99/month for your first three months. Hulu (ad-supported) typically costs $6.99/month, so this deal saves you about $17 in total.

Hulu: was $6.99/month now $0.99 per month @ Hulu

Hulu is celebrating National Streaming Day with an epic deal. Sign up for Hulu today and you'll pay just $0.99/month for your first three months. Hulu typically costs $6.99/month (ad-supported), so this deal saves you about $17 in total. With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu is one of the best streaming services for cord cutters.

Hulu is one of our favorite streaming services for good reason. Whether you want to watch exclusive programming such as Letterkenny, Vacation Friends, Nine Perfect Strangers or The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For, or stay up on the latest episodes of Saturday Night Live, Bob's Burgers, The Voice or American Dad, Hulu has it all. The best movies on Hulu and best shows on Hulu will keep you entertained all year.

In addition, the service hosts original shows (including joint ventures with the BBC, like The Wrong Mans and season 4 of The Thick of It), a selection of offbeat movies and a surprising amount of classic anime series.

You can even add premium channels to Hulu, to see HBO and Showtime programming, so you can see the new seasons of Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Yellowjackets and Dexter. Unlike Netflix, which is made up of originals and licensed movies and shows that have been out for years, Hulu is constantly getting the latest stuff — making it ideal for those who are cutting the cord. While its live TV service Hulu with Live TV has the broader selection of content, both could be seen as one of the best cable TV alternatives, depending on how soon you need to see the latest content.

This deal is valid through May 28 at 2:59 a.m. ET.