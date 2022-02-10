Get the stunning LG C1 OLED for $700 less in time for Super Bowl

With the big game just days away, Super Bowl TV deals are reaching their peak. Impressive discounts are popping up all over the place and that applies to even the most premium models with OLED panels.

Right now, Amazon has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796. That saves you a whopping $703, making this one of the best OLED TV deals that we've spotted so far in 2022. This is also the lowest price that this particular model has been listed for since the Black Friday sales season. The best part? It should arrive just in time for the Super Bowl live stream. Hurry, though, as this is one of the most sought-after models out there and stock is limited.

65" LG C1 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon

This Amazon deal takes a generous $703 off the original price. The LG C1 is the best OLED TV on the market, packing a powerful 4th-gen a9 AI processor, a rich 65-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. Best Buy also has it on sale for $1,799.

The LG C1 is without a doubt, one of the best TVs on the market. In fact, we consider it to be the best OLED TV out there. In our LG C1 OLED vs. LG CX OLED face-off, we found that the C1 model's newer a9 processor helps it deliver a better performance compared to the older model. Our senior writer Kate Kozuch concluded that "unless you strongly favor the older OS, the C1 is a worthy CX successor and should be the OLED TV you buy."

The LG C1 OLED also sports upgraded AI-enabled features and offers a new and refreshed look for its interface. And you can easily control it just by speaking, thanks to its integrated support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI.

This particular configuration packs a punch with its massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display and an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The LG C1 OLED also offers support for Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG, both of which will make your viewing experience that much more enjoyable.

In our LG C1 OLED review, we were impressed with this TV's outstanding picture quality as well as its best-in-class gaming performance. And although the LG's native webOS app library falls on the short side, this is a minor disadvantage that can easily be solved by adding one of the best streaming devices.

This set also features four HDMI 2.1 inputs, allowing you to pair your new OLED TV with one of the best soundbars and have plenty of room left for streaming sticks and games consoles.

Speaking of consoles, the LG C1 OLED also has a game optimizer feature, which makes navigating through your settings a breeze. And thanks to the fast response times and the automatic Low-Latency mode, gaming on next-gen consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED will be that much smoother.

TV deals like this typically don't last for long, so you might want to act fast or risk missing out. But if you want to check out some alternative options first, have a browse through our Super Bowl TV deals and Presidents Day TV sales pages.