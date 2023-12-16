Epic Amazon weekend sale — 21 holiday deals to shop now

Christmas Eve is next weekend and if you're still searching for deals, you're in luck. Amazon's ongoing holiday sale just went into overdrive with hundreds of discounts on everything from 4K TVs to compact air fryers.

Even better, Amazon has launched its same-day delivery gift guide with devices that are all guaranteed to arrive before the holidays. I've been covering retail sales for 16 years and I've combed through Amazon's web of deals to pick out the very best sales you can shop this weekend. The deals I've picked below are devices Tom's Guide editors have tested, reviewed, and personally recommend. Remember, the earlier you shop, the less likely you'll hit any deliver snags.

Best Amazon weekend deals

Under Armour sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale and in some cases beat a similar sale ongoing at UnderArmour.com.

Price check: 30% off @ Under Armour

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

Price check: $21 @ Walmart

Echo sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Free Sengled Smart Bulb! Amazon continues to offer a free Sengled Smart Bulb or 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited with select Echo devices. After discount, deals start from $17. We recommend The Echo Dot with Clock (pictured) as it packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy. Note: On each product page you must choose if you want the free 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited trial or free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $44 now $38 @ Amazon

No countertop space? No problem. The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is not only one of the best air fryers we've tested, but its small form factor makes it a great appliance for anyone working with a small kitchen. But don't let its size fool you: This little air fryer can still cook up a storm, and its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Price check: $38 @ Target

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

This smart plug power strip is one of the best smart plugs you can buy. It lets you independently control six outlets and three USB ports using Alexa, Google Assistant, or the Kasa smart app. You’ll also be able to set device schedules and timers, plus monitor how much energy each device is using. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However, it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's on sale for a limited time only, so make sure to grab yours while the deal is still live.

Price check: $69 @ Best Buy | $91 @ Walmart

Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Price check: $71 @ Best Buy

Nespresso sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

If you want the convenience of a capsule machine, but don’t want to sacrifice on the quality of your coffee, Amazon is having a massive sale on Nespresso machines. After discount, prices start at just $99, which is the lowest price I've ever seen for a Nespresso machine. The least-expensive machine is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe on sale for $99 (was $149). In our hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. What sets the Vertuo range apart from Nespresso's other pod coffee machines is that it lets you brew a much wider range of coffee styles, aside from a single or double shot espresso.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode and is controlled via the Bose Connect app. It's available in four color options.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker. It supports all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS, and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we said it's one of the best fitness trackers around with a heart rate sensor that's 60% more accurate than the sensor on its predecessor.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

Theragun Mini 2: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This palm-sized triangular device packs a punch of percussive power despite its relatively diminutive footprint. The Theragun Mini 2 has three speeds: 1750, 2100 and 2400 PPMs. Battery life is a decent 150 minutes and a full charge takes about 80 minutes. While this isn't the most feature-packed massage gun out there, as we said in our Theragun Mini review , it is one of the best choices for percussive massages on the go.

Price check: $149 @ Theragun

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

Free $50 Amazon credit! The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset and for a limited time you can get it on sale. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. This deal includes a free $50 Amazon credit if you use coupon code "META50" at check out.

Price check: $249 w/ $50 GC @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This ties its Black Friday price.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy