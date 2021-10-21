Early Black Friday TV deal: This LG 70-inch 4K TV is $250 off at Best Buy

Early Black Friday deals have landed, and Best Buy is getting into the spirit of the holiday with some big savings on a whole range of products. Black Friday TV deals are always among the most popular savings and the electronics retailer is has a compelling offer available right now.

Currently, you can get the LG 70-inch Class UP8070 LED 4K Smart TV for $749. That’s a very sizeable $250 off its usual price of $999. This makes it easily one of the strongest cheap TV deals we’ve seen all year. A television of this size and quality for less than $750 off is most certainly a bargain worth shouting about.

LG 70-inch LED 4K Smart TV LG 70-inch LED 4K Smart TV: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

This huge 70-inch LG LED 4K Smart TV is $250 off at Best Buy in this early Black Friday deal. It offers gorgeous UHD images and easy access to almost every streaming service you could want. Don't miss this excellent early Black Friday TV deal. View Deal

This year we strongly advise taking advantage of early Black Friday deals as stock issues and shipping delays are expected to be extremely prevalent in 2021. So, if you’re in the market for a big television at a (relatively) small price, then you don’t need to look any further. This LG 4K TV deal is not to be missed.

Thanks to the television’s 4K resolution, you can enjoy bright colors, high contrast, and detail while watching TV shows and movies or playing the latest games. Plus, this television has HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) support. Don’t worry if that sounds like gibberish to you, it basically means whatever you're watching will look better than ever.

The television also runs webOS which gives it the full suite of smart TV features you’d expect. From Netflix to HBO Max, you can watch content on just about every streaming service under the sun. These can all be controlled with just your voice as well thanks to integrated Amazon Alexa support. You’ll never have to search for the remote again.

If you’re looking for a new television to watch all your holiday favorites this winter, then you really can’t go wrong with this early Black Friday deal from Best Buy. If you’re not completely sold and want to see some alternative options, check out our best cheap TVs roundup.