Early 4th of July sale saves you $699 on Nectar’s best cooling mattress

Nectar Sleep is one of the most popular mattress brands in America, and in its early access 4th of July sale you can save up to $699 on the Nectar Premier Copper (opens in new tab), a gel foam mattress dedicated to hot sleepers. We’ve reviewed this bed-in-a-box and can testify to its cooling tech and would recommend it to anyone who keeps waking up at night because they’re overheating on their current bed.

This 4th of July mattress sale gives you $200 off the Nectar Premier Copper and up to $499 worth of free bedding ($798 with the split Cal king). A queen size is $1,499 - a very competitive price considering that other queen size cooling beds cost around $500 more on average. This is also a return to the best prices we’ve seen from the Nectar mattress sale, making now a great time to buy.

Nectar ranks second in our best mattress guide for its original all-foam mattress, but that one isn’t as cooling as the Premier Copper. So if overheating is ruining your sleep, we think the extra cost is worth it. You’ll have 365 nights to try it for yourself, and Nectar ships it for free with a forever warranty.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: from $1,099 at Nectar Sleep (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,148 - Your saving is made up of $400 off the mattress, plus up to $798 of free bedding with your Nectar Premier Copper purchase - the biggest saving is on the split Cal king, with a queen down to $1,499 with $499 of free bedding. The Premier Copper features the best cooling tech Nectar has to offer, and it comes on a whole year's risk-free trial with free shipping and returns.

When writing our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review, we described it as a 'a fantastic mattress for hot sleepers,' and how, 'It's definitely worth considering if you sleep warm and prefer a foam mattress with some give, while still enjoying all that body cradling comfort.' No wonder it's one of the best cooling mattresses around.

It's the ideal mix of cooling and comfort, and with a medium-firm feel we think it will suit a range of body types and sleep positions. The only exception, based on our testing, would be very lightweight side sleepers who enjoy softer beds.

In this mattress sale the Premier Copper is well-priced compared to other luxury cooling beds, but if your budget doesn't stretch that far, then take a look at our Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress review. That doesn't have the same premium cooling materials as the Nectar, but it's nearly half the cost at $799 for a queen at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)and it comes with up to $199 of free bedding. A temperature-regulating cover made with phase change material does all the cooling work there.

For an even cheaper alternative, take a look at our best mattress toppers guide which has plenty of affordable options for cooler sleep.

The Nectar Premier Copper is shipped for free and you'll have an entire year to test it out, with free returns if you change your mind during that time. Add in the free breathable bedding, comprising pillows, bed sheets and a mattress protector, plus a lifetime's warranty, and this is an excellent memory foam mattress for hot sleepers looking to stay cool for less this summer and beyond.

