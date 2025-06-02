Epic Nintendo Switch game sale is live from $9 — 17 deals I’d shop from Nintendo, Amazon and more
This is your last chance to shop Nintendo Switch deals before the Switch 2 drops!
Now’s your last chance to shop Nintendo Switch game deals before the Switch 2 releases! There are a ton of excellent Nintendo Switch games you don’t want to miss, and there will be no better way to play them than on Nintendo’s new console.
Right now Nintendo is offering digital deals on a ton of indie hits. For example, you can get Untitled Goose Game on sale for $9. This wacky puzzle game is extremely memorable, as you have to cause as much chaos as possible playing as a horrible goose.
Meanwhile, Amazon has Nintendo Switch games on sale from $19. For example, you can get Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake on sale for $39 at Amazon. This classic JRPG is a must play for fans of the genre, and the remastered gameplay and graphics make this remake truly gorgeous.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo Switch game deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.
The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.
This deal gets you a pair of Digimon RPGs in one package. Each one offers a deep, memorable story campaign as well as turn-based battles and plenty of Digimon to raise and add to your party.
This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. But despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.
This toe-tapping rhythm game on Switch will be hugely appealing to Final Fantasy fans. In this game, you'll assemble a party of your favorite Final Fantasy characters and keep the beat moving along with some of the franchise's most popular music. You can even take the battle online and try and beat your friends' scores.
Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.
One of the most beloved Dragon Quest games has hit the Nintendo Switch thanks to this HD-2D remake. This version's pixel sprites and 3D backgrounds look truly stunning, and as the first chapter in the Erdrick Trilogy story, this game is one every Dragon Quest fan needs to experience.
MLB The Show is back with a new roster, game modes and more. Our MLB The Show 25 review mentioned that while there are some upgrades in tow, there probably isn't enough new content here to entice players who already have The Show 23 or 24. But if you haven't played in a couple of years, this version of the big-hitting baseball franchise is tons of fun.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.
Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together every single fighter in the franchise's history for a showdown of epic proportions. This hugely popular party game is now on sale.
This side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic Mario formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.
Civilization VII makes some of the biggest changes yet to the established formula, and while not all of these additions are necessarily for the best, it remains one of the deepest strategy games on the market. This is a game you can play for literally thousands of hours.
