Best student discounts on streaming services — save big on Hulu, Spotify and more

Laptops and backpacks may dominate back to school shopping, but student discounts on streaming services can also help you save money. Some of the best streaming services like Hulu and Prime Video offer compelling student discounts on streaming services that can knock up to 75% off the price of a full subscription.

Each streaming provider will have its own criteria for student eligibility, but most of the time, any student with an edu-based email address can qualify. Many of these discounts are valid for as long as you're enrolled, so it's easy for the savings to add up over time.

One of the best student discounts on streaming services comes courtesy of Amazon. The e-comm giant offers a free 6-month Amazon Prime trial if you're a student (opens in new tab). In addition to fast delivery, Amazon Prime Student includes access to Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, and Prime Gaming. After your trial period is up, you can cancel or opt to pay $7.49/month or $69/year. That's half the price of a traditional Prime membership.

To help you save on your entertainment, we've rounded up the best student discounts on streaming services you can get right now. If you or your parents are already paying for these services, make sure to cancel them and sign up again via the student discount.

Best student discounts on streaming services

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Student: free 6-month trial @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Prime Student gives you access to free 2-day shipping, Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, and Prime Gaming. Amazon Prime Student costs $69/year, which is 50% less than a typical Prime membership. Alternatively, you can opt for a monthly plan at $7.49/month. Other student perks include discounted Prime Video channels (+$1/month) for Showtime, Epix, and more.

(opens in new tab) Hulu Student: was $6.99/month now $1.99/month @ Hulu (opens in new tab)

Hulu Student takes a whopping 70% off the cost of a traditional Hulu subscription. Whereas most Hulu members pay $6.99/month for Hulu's ad-supported service, students pay just $1.99/month. With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu is one of the best alternatives for cord cutters. If you're already a standalone Hulu subscriber, you can easily switch to the student plan to start piling up the savings.

(opens in new tab) Spotify Premium Student: was $21.98/month now $4.99/month @ Spotify (opens in new tab)

Spotify Premium Student bundles Spotify Premium, Hulu (ad-supported), and Showtime for just $4.99/month. Traditionally, all three services would cost you $21.98/month, which makes this an extraordinary deal (77% off) for cash-strapped students. You'll need to re-verify your eligibility every 12 months. Additionally, you're only entitled the student rate for a maximum of four years.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus Student: was $4.99/month now $3.74/month @ Paramount (opens in new tab)

Paramount Plus gives students a 25% discount on its Essential Plan. Paramount Plus Essential includes access to original programming (1883, Star Trek: Picard, Halo), NFL on CBS Live, 24/7 live news with CBSN, and limited ads. The discount is valid for four years only.

(opens in new tab) YouTube Premium Student: was $11.99/month now $6.99/month @ YouTube (opens in new tab)

Ditch those YouTube ads once and for all with YouTube Premium Student. This deal bundles YouTube and YouTube Music (ad-free) for just $6.99/month. You'll also get a 1-month trial for free. You'll need to verify your student eligibility every year.

(opens in new tab) Apple Music Student: was $9.99/month now $5.99/month @ Apple (opens in new tab)

Apple Music offers access to 90 millions of songs, alongside exclusive live radio channels and interviews with the world's biggest artists. The ad-free service also offers access to original shows, concerts, and curated playlists. Although the price recently increased from $4.99/month to $5.99/month, this offer is still a hefty $4/month cheaper than a traditional non-student plan.

Student discounts on streaming services comparison

Student discounts on streaming services Regular Price (monthly) Student Price (monthly) Free trial Amazon Prime $14.99 $7.49 6 months Hulu $6.99 $1.99 No Spotify $21.98 $4.99 1 month Paramount Plus $4.99 $3,74 7 days YouTube Premium $11.99 $6.99 1 month Apple Music $9.99 $5.99 1 month

What to know about student discounts on streaming services

Eligibility: Practically all streaming services will require that you prove your eligibility before you can sign up for their student services. A lot of times, you'll need to verify your student eligibility via a third party service such as SheerID. These services require that you enroll in an accredited, Title IV higher education institution (college or university).

Practically all streaming services will require that you prove your eligibility before you can sign up for their student services. A lot of times, you'll need to verify your student eligibility via a third party service such as SheerID. These services require that you enroll in an accredited, Title IV higher education institution (college or university). Duration: Some services require that you verify your student eligibility every 12 months. Other student plans will last for a duration of four years only.

Some services require that you verify your student eligibility every 12 months. Other student plans will last for a duration of four years only. Beware of add-ons: All student discounts on streaming services offer generous savings. However, be careful of adding on too many discounted services to your student plan. Amazon Prime Student, for instance, lets you add Prime Video channels for $1/month.

Which services don't offer student discounts?

Disney Plus, Netflix, and HBO Max are three of the biggest streaming services that don't offer student discounts. Likewise, Sling TV once offered a student discount, but has since discontinued its student program. Make sure to follow our Sling TV deals coverage for other ways to save on your Sling subscription. Alternatively, check out our guides to this week's best Hulu promo codes and Peacock TV promo codes.