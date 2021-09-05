Labor Day fitness sales 2021 — big savings on earbuds, treadmills and more

Labor Day fitness sales are finally here and every year they prove to be a great time to grab a bargain. Whether you've been waiting to invest in one of the best treadmills to help you clock your miles from the comfort of your living room, or shopping for one of the best fitness trackers to help keep you accountable as the weather begins to change, now is a great time to shop.

But hold on, we hear you cry, who has time to spend hours scrolling pages of deals when they're trying to enjoy their long weekend? Don't worry, we've done the hard work for you so you can sit back and relax. Below, we've hand-picked the best Labor Day fitness sales to help you reach your workout goals. Plus, be sure to check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales on other big-ticket items, including the best Labor Day appliance deals and the best Labor Day mattress sales.

Best Labor Day fitness sales

Beats Flex Headphones: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

If you're fed up with your earbuds falling out mid-workout, these Flex headphones from Beats are super affordable and wonderfully comfortable on the move. We found the Beats Flex to be brilliantly reliable and at $29.99 this Labor Day, you really can't go wrong.

Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds 2 offer good sound quality, voice integration, and noise cancellation for a great price. In our review, we thought they were a great upgrade from the previous Echo Buds — and a great alternative to the more expensive AirPods Pro. $89 is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Amazon Echo Buds 2 outside of Prime Day.

Fitbit Charge 4: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

Looking for a new fitness tracker? As part of their Labor Day fitnes sales, Amazon is taking 14% off the brilliantly popular Fitbit Charge 4, which we rated 'the best fitness tracker yet, thanks to built-in GPS and helpful new health features'. A brilliant choice for those looking to get fitter, or maintain their goals.

Adidas Ultraboost 21: was $180 now $98 @ Amazon

Whether you're training for your first 5K, or gearing up for the New York City marathon, the Adidas Ultraboost 21 is a great all-rounder for everything from easy miles to long training runs. This weekend they are on sale on Amazon, so run, don't walk, before your size sells out. (Pricing varies by size).

Brooks Levitate 4: was $150 now $109 @ Amazon

Another great all-rounder, the Brooks Levitate 4 has a springy midsole for a good amount of energy return on the run. The forth version of the Levitate included a sock-like upper, which is super comfortable and helps keep the foot in place as you clock up the miles. (Pricing varies by size).

Alo Yoga High-Waist Air Lift Legging: was $118 now $94 @ alo

Yogis, rejoice! Alo Yoga have a huge Labor Day sale, with savings across most of their popular lines. These leggings are currently 20% off and available in a number of different colours. With the brand's air lift technology, these buttery soft leggings will move with you as you flow from downward dog to pigeon pose.

Commercial 1750: was $1,899 now $1,799 @ NordicTrack

If you've been waiting till Labor Day to add a treadmill to your home gym, we've got great news - NordicTrack are offering $100 off some of their most popular treads with the code laborday100. The deal includes the Commerical 1750, which has a 10 inch touchscreen where you can join live and on demand classes with iFit. Use coupon code "LABORDAY100" to get this deal.