Best treadmill deals and sales in April 2021

Treadmills are among the most in-demand pieces of exercise equipment. Allowing you to walk, jog or sprint without having you leave your home, treadmills can be surprisingly versatile machines that give you a proper workout regardless of the weather or your local social distancing guidelines.

Below you’ll find the best treadmill sales, which can help you pick up a machine even if you’re on a budget. In the long run, buying a treadmill will save you a fortune compared to a pricy gym membership. Plus, without the need to venture further than your spare room or garage to exercise, you'll be more incentivized than ever to actually work out.

So we're rounding up the top treadmill sales currently available, and if you’re unsure what model is for you make sure to read our best treadmills guide for a full breakdown.

Best treadmill sales

Skonyon Home Treadmill: was $589 now $379 @ Walmart

If price is your main concern, then this Skonyon is one of the cheapest treadmills currently available. It’s been reduced by more than $200, and is now just $379 at Walmart. It offers up to 12 pre-set programs and an adjustable speed that can reach up to 6 mph. Plus it’s foldable for easy storage, ideal if you live in an apartment or house with limited space. View Deal

ProForm 505 CST Treadmill: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

This treadmill from ProForm features rebound cushioning which makes it easier on your knees and joints. It can reach a max speed of 10 mph and the surface can be inclined if you fancy an even tougher running experience. The 5-inch HD display gives you easy access to all the information you need mid-run, and you get a free 30-day trial iFit membership with purchase as well. View Deal

Bowflex Treadmill 7: was $2,399 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Offering the ability to watch streamed content from platforms like Disney Plus, Netflix and Prime Video while you run, the Blowflex Treadmill 7 is a machine for those who find running a chore. You'll get two months of Blowflex JRNY membership as well, which gives you personalized programs and coaching. View Deal

Blowflex Treadmill 10: was $1,999 now $2,799 @ Best Buy

Offering the same selection of streaming services and access to personalized coaching as the Blowflex treadmill above, what really separates the Treadmill 10 (and justifies its higher price tag) is its increase in power and build quality. This machine is made to last for thousands of runs, and it's currently $800 off at Best Buy.

View Deal