Best Labor Day TV sales 2021

Labor Day TV sales are just around the corner. While the day itself is still a month away, that doesn’t mean retailers aren’t already getting in the holiday spirit by discount a selection of excellent televisions.

Now is a great time to pick up one of the best TVs as the summer sales drought is coming to an end and the discounts are really starting to pick up. Labor Day sales are always dominated by savings on televisions, so now is the ideal time to upgrade your setup or get that extra TV for the bedroom you’ve been eyeing up.

Right now one of the best Labor Day TV sales comes courtesy of Amazon with the entire Toshiba 2021 Fire TV range on sale for $100 off. We reckon the 55-inch model is the best value for money at just $369. Best Buy also has a range of excellent deals including a huge 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for $699.

As Labor Day TV sales are spread out across multiple retailers we’re collecting together all the biggest savings to ensure you don’t miss a discount. Whether you’re after a gigantic 4K display, or a smaller screen for the kitchen — you’ll find a deal to suit your needs below.

Best Labor Day TV sales

32-49 inch

Insignia 24" Fire TV: was $169 now $119 @ Best Buy

The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV is one of the cheapest smart TVs you can buy right now. With such a low price comes a catch; it only outputs at 720p. However, if you want an extremely cheap TV for a guest bedroom or the kid's room it'll do the job. It features a voice remote with built-in Alexa as well. View Deal

Sceptre 43" 4K TV: was $219 now $188 @ Walmart

This Sceptre 43-inch TV is one of the best 4K Labor Day TV sales we've ever seen. It's a no-frills unit, but it offers HDR support which is a bonus considering the price. It's not a smart TV though, which means you'll need an additional accessory like a Chromecast if you want to access streaming services. View Deal

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $289 now $239 @ Best Buy

If you're not fussed about 4K, then Best Buy has the Insignia F20 Fire TV on sale for $239. This 1080p TV offers DTS TruSurround audio, a generous three HDMI ports, and a remote with Alexa integration. It's a great smart TV for the bedroom. View Deal

Toshiba C350 43" 4K Fire TV: was $369 now $269 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. Right now Amazon has the 43-inch model at its lowest ever price. View Deal

50-59 inch

Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV: was $469 now $369 @ Amazon

The entire Toshiba 4K Fire TV (2021) range is currently $100 off at Amazon. The 50-inch model offers the best value for money in our eyes. Offering a 4K display, HDR support, an Alexa-controlled remote, and access to almost every streaming service you could ever need. This is one of the best Labor Day TV sales out there. View Deal

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Need a big-screen TV for a small-screen price? Amazon has you covered with the Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Fire TV for $100 off. The TV offers HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, and it comes with a voice remote for easy menu navigation. Best Buy offers the same price.View Deal

Hisense 55" H9 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $747 @ Amazon

The Hisense H9 is ideal for gamers with its gorgeous QLED panel. The 55-inch unit also offers HDR10/Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos audio, Android TV with Google Assistant, and a voice remote. At its current sale price, it's one of the best Labor Day TV sales out there. View Deal

60-85 inch

Insignia 65" 4K Fire TV: was $629 now $549 @ Amazon

This Insignia 65-inch Fire TV is part of Insignia's 2020 lineup. However, it's definitely not out of date. It has everything you could need from a budget big-screen TV including a voice remote, DTS Studio Sound, and HDR support. It's on sale for $549 at Amazon. View Deal

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Samsung TU7000 delivers nice blacks and overall solid contrast. It also has a low lag time, which makes it a great pick for gamers. Disappointingly, you only get two HDMI ports — most 70-inch TVs have at least three — but otherwise you get 4K resolution, HDR support, and Samsung's Tizen OS. View Deal

Sony 75" X80J 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,398 @ Amazon

Sony TVs are always among the most popular, and Amazon currently has one of the best deals going. You can get the Sony X80J on sale for $101 right now. his model features a 75-inch 4K display, HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options.View Deal