Black Friday furniture deals — early sales on sofas and more

It’s a great feeling when you find the best Black Friday furniture deals. You might be looking to get a new mattress or perhaps your sofa needs an update — whatever the case, there are some bargains to be had. However, with such a broad category, it can be difficult to find the best Black Friday deals .

That’s why we’ve done the research for you. We’ve scoured the market to find the early sales worth your time. Here are the best Black Friday furniture deals.

Early Black Friday furniture deals

Serta 86" Copenhagen Reversible Small Space Sofa: was $1,547 now $1,393 @ Target

Looking to get a new sofa? Then we recommend this bargain from Target. This sectional sofa comes with a reversible extended ottoman with concealed storage underneath. It’s available in three colors: dark brown, light grey and beige, and is made from easy-to-clean polyester. With spring and foam-filled cushion, it’s comfortable to curl up on too.View Deal

Emma Original Mattress was $649 now $421 @ Emma Sleep

Save up to $454 - Emma’s memory foam mattress is superb value for money and comfy for all sleeping positions. It makes you feel almost weightless during sleep and is excellent for restless couples. Why? Because the high levels of motion isolation mean you won’t feel each other moving as much. It does sleep a little warm, so if you’re a hot sleeper try the cooling Chill Mattress below instead. View Deal

Cocoon Chill Mattress was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $651 - This is one of the cheapest cooling mattresses you’ll find and it’s a superb choice for anyone battling night sweats and joint pain. The biggest saving is on the Cal king size when you add a layer of Extra-Chill Foam ($200), but even without that added cooling power this is still a highly breathable foam mattress for less. View Deal

Leni 33.5'' Wide Manual Standard Recliner: was $359 now $249 @ Wayfair

With 37 colors to choose from, both plain and patterned, this manual recliner will fit in with any living room color scheme. It’s currently 31% off with a saving of $110, and will provide a new space to sit back and relax in your evenings. It has a weight capacity of 300 pounds and a wooden frame made from Pine.View Deal

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid was $1,198 now $699 @ DreamCloud

Save up to $599 with free gifts - Hybrid mattresses (foam and coils) are more supportive for taller and heavier bodies, and for stomach and back sleepers who enjoy a firmer surface. The DreamCloud has a high user rating of 4.8 out of 5 and is routinely praised for its back support and deep comfort. Your savings are made up of $200 off the mattress, plus $399 of free gifts (a mattress protector, sheets set and a cooling pillow). Superb value.View Deal

Birch Organic Mattress was $1,249 now $849 @ Birch Living

Save $400 + two free pillows - A medium-firm, eco-friendly mattress that’s big on cozy and low on price, you can pick up a queen size Birch Organic Mattress for $1,299 (was $1,699) in the current sale. It’s stuffed with non-toxic, certified-organic materials, and the natural latex is both breathable and hypoallergenic. In short, you’ll get all the body contouring magic of memory foam from natural materials that are durable and kind to the planet.View Deal

Tuft & Needle 10" Twin Foam Mattress: was $645 now $580 @ Lowes

If your mattress has started to dip, it’s time to get a new one. With this deal from Lowes, you will save $64 on a twin-size foam mattress. It features graphite and cooling gel to help keep you cool throughout the night and comes with a 100 night sleep trial if you want peace of mind. It will arrive vacuum-sealed in a small box for convenience when moving it to your bedroom too.View Deal

Black Friday furniture deals — what to expect in 2021

The furniture sales are always hard to predict as so many brands will continually chop and change their range of products. It’s safe to say we can expect lots of mattresses to go on sale, as we do every year, as well as sofas, TV consoles and bed frames too.

If you spot a bargain, make sure you check the dimensions as well as any necessary specifications. It’s easy to get carried away and grab a bargain, but the last thing you need is the wrong size of mattress turning up at your door.