Apple Watch 7 just hit lowest price ever for Memorial Day sale

If you've been waiting for the Apple Watch 7 to hit an all-time-low price, we have good news. The latest version of Apple's smartwatch just received one of its biggest discounts yet as part of Memorial Day sales.

The Apple Watch 7 is on sale for $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The 41mm model with GPS normally costs $399, so you'll save $70, making this one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen for the Series 7.

If you've been wondering whether you should buy the Apple Watch 7, this could be the time to invest. It's the best smartwatch around and an excellent fitness tracker for helping you stick to your fitness resolutions this upcoming summer, though it's an excellent accessory any time of year.

The Apple Watch 7 also supports Apple Fitness Plus, which gained several new features this year. First-time Fitness Plus users will get 3 months of workout classes free with the purchase of a new Apple Watch, saving you a gym membership for the time being.

Apple's latest smartwatch offers a larger display, brighter screen and faster charging. Thanks to plenty of health features and easy integration with other Apple devices, the Apple Watch 7 sets the example of what a smartwatch should be. With watchOS 8, the Apple Watch 7 can do plenty without your smartphone, too. It can be used to control your HomeKit devices and work as a virtual key for your hotel room or car.

What's great about this Apple Watch Memorial Day sale at Amazon is that it applies to all the colors of the Apple Watch 7, so you can pick one that matches your style. The 45mm size is on sale for $359 (from $429) in every color, too. Plus, you can get the Apple Watch 7 Cellular version for less than ever before right now.

