Apple Watch 7 hits record price low at Amazon today only

Amazon is taking $69 off all Apple Watch 7 models

Spring is in full bloom and if you need a little help with your workouts, we've spotted just the deal for you. 

Today only, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS ) on sale for $329. That's $69 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals of all time. In fact, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Editor's Choice smartwatch. 

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $339. This model features a larger display and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. It also comes comes with a brighter, always-on Retina display, Bluetooth connectivity and an ECG app. Note that this deal only applies to the Midnight color option. The 45mm model is also on sale for $359 ($69 off). 

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/LTE/41mm): was $499 now $429 @ Amazon

If you want a model with built-in cellular connectivity, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS/LTE/41mm) on sale for $429. This is the lowest price we've seen for the LTE Apple Watch. 

The Apple Watch Series 7 is latest addition to Apple's smartwatch lineup. Not only did it make it to our best smartwatches roundup, but it has the number one spot. Compared to previous models, the Apple Watch 7 boasts a noticeably larger display, a brighter always-on mode and a rounder design. 

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we loved the improved features, as well as the inclusion of the full-sized QWERTY keyboard and magnetic USB-C charging. It also has quite a few features that could come in handy for fitness enthusiasts, including the ECG and blood oxygen monitors that can help track your health more closely.  

Although the 18-hour battery life on the Apple Watch 7 could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging the watch in just 90 minutes during the day. 

We don't often see such big savings on Apple's latest smartwatch, so be sure to hurry, as we don't expect stock to last very long at this price. And in case you wanted to browse through more Apple savings, check out our best Apple deals coverage for this month's top discounts.

