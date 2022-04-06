Hurry! Apple Watch SE just crashed to lowest price of the year

There’s no time like the present to score some incredible Apple Watch deals. Amazon slashed the Apple Watch Series 7 to its lowest ever price earlier this week, and now the mega retailer has discounted Apple’s most affordable wearable as well.

For a limited time, the Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS) is $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $50 off its usual price of $279, and comfortably the lowest price we’ve seen for the device so far in 2022. It’s not quite an all-time low price (it hit $219 on Black Friday) but we rarely see discounts of this size on Apple’s entry-level smartwatch. We expect this deal to sell out fast.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

We rank the Apple Watch SE as one of the best smartwatches because of its well balanced combination of affordability and useful features. It’s a hybrid of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 4, and offers a slick design, a huge library of apps, a large display and responsive performance.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we found Apple’s entry-level wearable to be a well-rounded device. It's particularly suited for those looking to buy their first smartwatch. However, it's cheaper price tag compared to its more full-featured siblings such as the Series 7 has resulted in a few sacrifices. You don't get ECG and blood Oxygen monitoring, and the battery life could be improved, but overall the Apple Watch SE is still a very good smartwatch.

Historically, Apple Watch SE sales tend to sell out fast, especially ones of this quality, we'd recommend scoring this deal quick while you still have the chance.