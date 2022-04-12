Hurry! Apple Watch 7 just hit record low price at Amazon

Last week Amazon dropped the Apple Watch 7 to a record low price, and it’s only taken the retailer a few days to beat that offer with an even bigger reduction. With warmer weather almost upon us, now is the time to invest in a smartwatch to help motivate you to achieve your fitness goals.

For a limited time, the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS) on sale for $313 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $86 off its regular price of $399, and is the lowest price we’ve seen for this Editor’s Choice smartwatch. This definitely qualifies as one of the best Apple Watch deals of the year.

Unfortunately, there is a slight catch, as this discount is only available on the wearable in the new green hue. The select alternative colors are still priced at $329, which is $69 off and was the previous all-time low price.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $313 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $313. This model features a larger display and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. It also comes with a brighter, always-on Retina display, Bluetooth connectivity and an ECG app. Note that this deal only applies to the Green color option.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest wearable device, and upon release went straight into our best smartwatches roundup. It currently holds the top spot on our list. Compared to the previous iteration, the Series 7 sports a noticeably larger display, a brighter always-on mode, and a more attractive rounder design.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we were particularly impressed with its range of new and improved features. The QWERTY keyboard and magnetic USB-C charging were two of the standouts, but there are plenty of features for fitness enthusiasts as well, including ECG and bloody oxygen monitoring for closely tracking your health.

The 18-hour battery life is on the disappointing side, as it means that charging the device every night is a necessity. However, the Apple Watch Series 7 takes only 90 minutes to fully charge up.

We don’t often see discounts of this size on Apple’s latest smartwatch, so be sure to hurry, as we don’t expect Amazon's stock to last very long at this price. If you’d rather look at discounts on other Apple products, we’ve got a collection of the best Apple deals for you, as well as ongoing coverage of the best Amazon deals.