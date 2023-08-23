Amazon's early Labor Day sale slashes $1,050 off PS5 and Sony 4K TV bundles

Late August tends to be an epic time for TV deals. Now that back to school promos are winding down, retailers are launching their Labor Day previews and I've just spotted an epic sale on Sony TV bundles.

For a limited time, Amazon is knocking up to $1,050 off Sony 4K TV and PS5 bundles. The sale focuses on large 55-inch to 85-inch 4K TVs and they each include a PS5 Disc console. It's one of the best early Labor Day TV sales I've seen.

This is one of the most unique Labor Day TV deals I've seen so far. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $250 to $1,050 off select Sony 4K TVs bundled with a PS5 Disc console. The sale includes Sony TVs ranging from 55-inches to 85-inches. Models include the Sony X90L Full-Array LCD series, Mini LED X93L, and the Bravia XR A80L OLED. Prices start at $1,497 after discount.

The sale includes various sizes of the Sony X90L Full-Array LCD, Mini LED X93L, and the Bravia XR A80L OLED. The Sony X90L Full Array LED-LCD TV is the most affordable in terms of price and it has all the key components from the upper-tier models including the Cognitive Processor XR, HDMI 2.1 for 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM plus Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

Meanwhile, the X93L packs a Mini LED panel that offers better brights, deeper darks, and less haloing. Finally, the A80L OLED is Sony's mid-range OLED. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review we said it delivers the high picture quality you’d expect from an OLED and the surprisingly good sound you might not. Note that all of the TVs are optimized to provide the best PS5 gaming experience possible.

As for the PS5, in our PS5 review, we labeled it "the future of console gaming," and that's an assessment that rings as true right now as it did back in November 2020 when it first hit store shelves. And the PS5's popularity is showing no signs of slowing down. Earlier this year the PS5 had more Q1 sales than any video game console in history, which is no small achievement when you’re competing with the likes of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.

