Amazon Fire TV $99 in early Black Friday deal

Amazon isn’t waiting until Thanksgiving to start offering some excellent Black Friday TV deals, and right now the mega-retailer is running one of its biggest and deepest discounts on Fire TVs we’ve seen so far this year.

Right now you can get Fire TVs from $99 at Amazon. This is a seriously big sale, offering steep discounts on a range of Fire TVs. Some of the lowest-priced models in this deal are 720p sets, but there is also significant money off a range of 4K UHD televisions that output stunning images.

Fire TV sale Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. Fire TVs also come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon Fire TVs start at just $99. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty solid bargains as part of the early Amazon Black Friday Deals event. View Deal

Some of our favorite offers available include a 55-inch Insignia QLED 4K Fire TV for $449 ($200 off) and a 65-inch Toshiba LED 4K Fire TV for $539 ($180 off). No matter what type of television you’re looking for there’s likely a model that fits your budget in this sale.

Fire TV is Amazon’s own streaming media player platform. It’s used in a whole array of products from Fire TV sticks to televisions that run the streaming OS. It’s designed to give you access to just about every streaming service you could need from Netflix to HBO Max — whatever you want to binge-watch, you can likely access it with Fire TV.

Fire TVs also come integrated with Amazon Alexa which means they can be controlled with just your voice. If you regularly find yourself misplacing the remote, then you’ll love being able to ask Alexa to “play Netflix” or “pause the movie” while you go make some popcorn.

If you have an Amazon Echo smart device in your home already then a Fire TV can be paired with it for an even deeper level of voice control. This includes the ability to turn the television on and off, as well as switch inputs. The remote-less future is now!

With literally dozens of Fire TVs included in this sale, there is sure to be one that catches your eye. Whether you need a cheap television for the bedroom or a gigantic screen for the main room, you'll find the TV you're after in this extensive sale.

This sale is just the start of Amazon Black Friday deals, make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for coverage of all the biggest Black Friday deals over the next few weeks.