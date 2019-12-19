Act fast: The excellent Pixel 3a XL just hit its lowest price ever

One of the best cheap phones we reviewed this year was Google’s Pixel 3a and its bigger brother, the Pixel 3a XL . Taking the same great camera from the Pixel 3 and cutting out non-essential features proved just how much you can get for half the price of a standard premium flagship phone.

And now that the Pixel 3a XL is on sale at both Amazon and B&H Photo for $359, you can get all those abilities for even less.

Google Pixel 3a XL (64GB): was $479, now $359 @ Amazon or B&H Photo

The cheapest ever Pixel 3a XL delivers a great camera and clean Android 10 experience in a big-screen design for hundreds less than flagship phones. And this deal makes it even sweeter.

Both retailers offer the same three colors - Clearly White, Just Black and Purple-ish, and are unlocked, letting you use your existing SIM or a fresh one from any network. The Google Store also has a Pixel 3a deal, but it’s charging $379 instead, so only go for that if Amazon or B&H run out of stock.

Other than being affordable, we had lots of other compliments to pay the this phone in our Pixel 3a XL review. It offers long battery life, despite the large 6-inch OLED display, an Android 10 operating system unburdened by manufacturer bloatware and amazing photo quality thanks to Google’s software magic and clever modes like Night Sight and Super Res Zoom. And it's all wrapped up in a surprisingly premium feeling chassis despite the plastic material. It’s also got a headphone jack if you need it.